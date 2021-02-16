Akron police chief back in crowded Erie County sheriff's race on independent line

The unpredictable contest for Erie County sheriff took another twist Tuesday when Akron Police Chief Rick Lauricella rejoined the race he previously quit on Feb. 6.
Lauricella, who had sought the Democratic endorsement but stepped aside in view of mounting support for other contestants, says he expects to run on an independent line. He would join Amherst Detective Lt. Ted DiNoto, a Republican planning to compete in the November general election on the Public Service Over Politics line.
"I went through the process with the Democratic Party," Lauricella said Tuesday. "But I'm a policeman and not a politician, so I found myself on the outside looking in, though I don't know why."
Though he has taken no formal steps to form an independent line, Lauricella expects to begin the process once Albany finalizes the latest designating petition requirements stemming from Covid-19 precautions.
"This is not sour grapes. I respect their process," the retired, 30-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office said. "It's just that at this point I'm not willing to say that these other people are more qualified or experienced than I am."
Lauricella said he understands the independent line (which he has not yet named) will prove a challenge against the major party Democrats and Republicans. But he envisions no problem gaining the required signatures on petitions and raising the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed to run countywide.
"I've lived my entire career for this moment and I'm not willing to say 'no' just because they say they don't want me to do it," he said.
Lauricella is now expected to join a crowded race to succeed retiring Republican Timothy B. Howard, and which is already becoming dominated by differing views about enforcing the state's strict gun control law known as the SAFE Act.
Some candidates say they will follow Howard's example and refuse to enforce the controversial law, which restricts criminals and the mentally ill from buying guns while banning some assault weapons. But Lauricella said he views the office as one that primarily enforces laws.
"You don't get to pick and choose what laws to enforce," he said. "If you don't like the seat belt law you don't enforce it?"
He noted, however, that as a Democrat enrolled in the National Rifle Association, he would use the influence of the sheriff's post to seek "changes in legislation that better encompass the views of the people of Western New York."
"Our views are much different from New York City's," he said.
In other sheriff race developments:
• Evidence of differing support for the top two Democratic contenders has begun to surface within the party. Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said Tuesday the Executive Committee will choose on Feb. 27 between Cheektowaga Assistant Chief Brian Gould and Kimberly L. Beaty, former deputy commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department who now heads security at Canisius College.
Zellner acknowledged strong feelings for both candidates, but does not envision any serious split.
"Nothing trumps staying together and changing the culture in the Sheriff's Department," he said. "It's the usual people who get passionate about that kind of stuff."
But Betty Jean Grant, former chairwoman of the county Legislature, said many Democrats are "absolutely, unconditionally livid" that Beaty is not receiving enough consideration.
"It shows disrespect for one of the party's most loyal voting blocs," she said, referring to African Americans. "We don't think Jeremy is giving fair consideration to Kim Beaty."
Grant also noted that Republicans have endorsed retired Buffalo Lt. Karen Healy-Case in her bid to become Erie County's first woman sheriff.
"I just hope the Democratic Party will be no less inclusive than the Republican Party," she said.
• The Working Families Party may also figure in the sheriff's contest, with several sources indicating it has talked with the two main candidates and activist Myles Carter, also a declared Democrat.
• John Garcia, a retired Buffalo detective who has gathered a host of backers and expects to report about $200,000 in his campaign treasury, said he is undecided about mounting a primary challenge after Republican leaders backed Healy-Case last week.
• Another Republican candidate, Steve Felano, said he is committed to taking on Healy-Case in a GOP primary. The gun rights activist should encounter little difficulty in qualifying for the ballot under relaxed signature requirements expected to be approved soon by the state Legislature and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
He has vowed non-enforcement of the SAFE Act, and is also ready to campaign on refusing to enforce other measures he considers "unconstitutional."
"I am the only candidate for sheriff guaranteed to refuse to enforce unconstitutional edicts forced on us by state and county legislators," he said. "I will challenge Karen Healy-Case in the Republican primary to ensure voters can back a candidate that will truly fight the Cuomo regime on their behalf instead of bowing to the political establishment.”
• DiNoto, the other independent candidate, clarified his SAFE Act views after recently telling The Buffalo News he regards it "as a restrictive law more than a public safety law.”
Now he says he will enforce the gun control law with "reasonableness, discretion and and on a case by case basis."
"Regardless of my personal opinion, it’s my duty to enforce the laws that our legislature enacts," he said, "and that’s what I’ll do."