Akron police chief back in crowded Erie County sheriff's race on independent line

"I've lived my entire career for this moment and I'm not willing to say 'no' just because they say they don't want me to do it," he said.

Lauricella is now expected to join a crowded race to succeed retiring Republican Timothy B. Howard, and which is already becoming dominated by differing views about enforcing the state's strict gun control law known as the SAFE Act.

Some candidates say they will follow Howard's example and refuse to enforce the controversial law, which restricts criminals and the mentally ill from buying guns while banning some assault weapons. But Lauricella said he views the office as one that primarily enforces laws.

"You don't get to pick and choose what laws to enforce," he said. "If you don't like the seat belt law you don't enforce it?"

He noted, however, that as a Democrat enrolled in the National Rifle Association, he would use the influence of the sheriff's post to seek "changes in legislation that better encompass the views of the people of Western New York."

"Our views are much different from New York City's," he said.

In other sheriff race developments: