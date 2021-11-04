After years of leaning left, New York State just made a right turn

Critics said the plans were all about building up even more of an advantage for Democratic candidates, and would leave the state open to voting abuses.

Those three plans lost, in part, because of New York City voters’ failure to flip over their ballots and make a selection on the constitutional amendment proposals. Upstate voters did not make that mistake.

In upstate counties, small percentages – sometimes 1% or 2% – of residents who voted on races Tuesday then ended up failing to vote on the proposal. In many of those counties, the no votes led the way against yes votes on the three ballot proposals.

But in New York City, it was a far different story.

Consider the Bronx. Forty-eight percent of voters supported the redistricting proposal and 26% did not. But 26% of Bronx voters did not make any selection on the ballot plan. In Manhattan, 57% voted yes and just 21% voted no; but, importantly, 23% of voters did not vote yes or no, simply leaving the question unanswered.