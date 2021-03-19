After woman alleges Reed groped her, political analysts point out his hypocrisy

“Could he survive it? Yes,” Twombly said of Reed. “Will he? It’s a matter of what else, if anything, comes out.”

Reed goes to Albany to criticize Cuomo on Covid nursing home controversy Critics, like Tom Reed, blame a Cuomo administration order last spring that required nursing homes to admit Covid-positive patients from hospitals.

Reed's accuser

Nicolette Davis told The Washington Post that when she worked as an insurance company lobbyist in 2017, she was with Reed and a group of other lobbyists at an Irish pub in Minneapolis, Minn.

After a day of ice fishing, she was seated next to the congressman and felt his hand on her back, she told The Post.

Davis then felt the hand fumbling at, and then unclasping, her bra through her blouse, The Post reported. She texted a friend and coworker: “A drunk congressman is rubbing my back” and followed that up with a text saying, “HELP HELP,” according to the newspaper’s report.

Then, with Reed’s hand moving to her thigh and inching upward, she turned to the person on the other side of her to ask for help. He pulled the congressman out of the pub, Davis told The Post.

Davis, now 29, is a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Okla., according to the newspaper. She decided to come forward, the newspaper said, to set the right example for the soldiers she will lead.