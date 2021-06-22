 Skip to main content
Adam Dickman wins Town Board GOP primary in Lancaster
Lancaster Town Hall.

Republican Councilman Adam L. Dickman, who was passed over by Republicans and Democrats for Town Board, won the GOP and Conservative primaries Tuesday.

Mark R. Burkard won the second GOP and Conservative line in November.

Democrats endorsed Councilman Michael J. Wozniak Jr., a Conservative who aligns with Democrats, and Lancaster Village Trustee Paul H. Rudz, a registered Republican, came in third and fourth in the Republican primary. Wozniak was third and Gregory C. White were third and fourth in the Conservative primary.

Party leaders said they wanted to lower the temperature in the town, long a Democratic stronghold where the closely divided Town Board of recent years has seen infighting and a legislative stalemate.

But the political détente spurred a former Lancaster GOP chairman to launch an effort opposing the cross-endorsed Republicans, a campaign joined by the town Conservative Party.

For highway superintendent, the Democrats and Republicans cross-endorsed the incumbent, Daniel J. Amatura, who first won election to the position in 2009 and was a Town Board member before that. But Amatura lost to John R. Pilato, the town's forestry supervisor and the owner of a lawn care company, in both the Republican and Conservative primaries. 

The race for town justice on the Democrat line was too close to call between incumbent Town Justice Anthony J. Cervi and Anthony G. Marecki. Cervi won the Republican primary and Marecki had the lead in the Working Families race. 

