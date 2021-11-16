Absentee count makes Brian Pilarski unofficial winner for Cheektowaga Town Board

Democrat Brian N. Pilarski emerged Tuesday as the unofficial winner of a Cheektowaga Town Board contest that appeared too close to call on election night.
As the Erie County Board of Elections counted absentee votes, it reported Pilarski gaining 512 votes while Republican Vernon S. Thompson counted 205.
Combined with election night totals, it now appears Pilarski finished with 7,257 votes and Thompson with 6,969 – though 81 affidavit votes must still be tabulated.
