Absentee ballots give Jacqualine Berger come-from-behind win in Amherst Town Board race
Absentee ballots give Jacqualine Berger come-from-behind win in Amherst Town Board race

Democrat Jacqualine Berger came from behind Tuesday to win an Amherst Town Board seat over Republican Ray Herman after she captured twice as many absentee ballots as him. 

Jacqualine Berger photo 9-19 (2)

Jacqualine D. Berger (Contributed photo)

Berger grabbed 1,398 absentee ballot votes to finish with 13,985 votes, according to unofficial results.

Herman's 608 absentee ballot votes gave him a total of 13,376 votes, according to unofficial results. 

Berger, who had been trailing Herman by 181 votes on election night, ended up with a 609 vote edge over Herman after the absentee ballots were counted. 

She and Democrat Shawn A. Lavin both appear to have won seats as Amherst councilmembers, while Republicans Herman and Dan Rider lost. 

The totals do not include 148 affidavit ballots, which still have not been counted. But those would not represent enough votes to alter the outcome. 

