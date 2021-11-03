Absentee ballots give Beaty a sliver of hope in Erie County sheriff contest

Working in Beaty’s favor are the 5,100 absentee ballots that could come from voters in the city, where Democrats dominate. Most of those should go to Beaty. So could the “affidavit” ballots filled out by people who showed up to vote but could not prove their eligibility, or may have been at the wrong polling place. They cast a ballot that will be counted once their registration and election district are verified. Zellner said affidavit ballots, which could number in the hundreds or the thousands this year, tend to skew toward Democrats.

The figure of 19,400 absentee ballots is an informed estimate. That’s the number of absentees requested in advance of Election Day. Fewer could arrive with the required postmark of Nov. 2 or earlier. The Board of Elections will wait until Nov. 15 to receive them and will start counting the next day.