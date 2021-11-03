Absentee ballots give Beaty a sliver of hope in Erie County sheriff contest

Democrat Kimberly Beaty refused to concede the Erie County sheriff’s race Tuesday night, with the outcome so close and so many absentee ballots uncounted. But snatching victory will be a tall hill to climb.
Beaty trails the apparent victor, Republican John C. Garcia, by 5,598 votes, with a potential 19,400 absentee ballots outstanding.
Republican John C. Garcia was clinging to a slim lead in the race for Erie County sheriff late Tuesday, but the outcome remained too close to call.
Beaty would have to first collect 5,599 absentee votes, enough to erase her deficit and give her a one-vote lead over Garcia. Then most of the remaining 13,800 absentees would have to fall her way, going to her or the two minor party candidates in the race, Ted DiNoto and Karen Healy-Case.
“I think it’s a very steep hill to climb,” said county Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner, also the county’s Democratic elections commissioner.
Still, Zellner predicted Beaty won’t concede until she sees all votes counted.
“I think that’s where Kim’s head is right now,’’ he said.
Attempts by The Buffalo News to reach Beaty were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Garcia, by comparison, need not break a sweat in the contest for absentees. If he collects roughly 36% of them, or about 6,900 more votes, he wins. And that appears likely since he has gathered more than 46% of the votes counted so far.
Working in Beaty’s favor are the 5,100 absentee ballots that could come from voters in the city, where Democrats dominate. Most of those should go to Beaty. So could the “affidavit” ballots filled out by people who showed up to vote but could not prove their eligibility, or may have been at the wrong polling place. They cast a ballot that will be counted once their registration and election district are verified. Zellner said affidavit ballots, which could number in the hundreds or the thousands this year, tend to skew toward Democrats.
The figure of 19,400 absentee ballots is an informed estimate. That’s the number of absentees requested in advance of Election Day. Fewer could arrive with the required postmark of Nov. 2 or earlier. The Board of Elections will wait until Nov. 15 to receive them and will start counting the next day.
The dynamics of this year’s sheriff’s race – three candidates on the Republican-Conservative side and a hot mayoral contest driving turnout in Buffalo – gave Democrats their best chance in decades to capture the Sheriff’s Office. But Buffalo's turnout broke no records. About 58,000 city residents voted – less than the approximately 74,000 casting ballots when Byron W. Brown won his first term in 2005. Almost 250,000 people voted in the sheriff’s race that year. This year, 214,461 votes have been counted so far.
Independent candidate DiNoto and Conservative nominee Healy-Case were expected to dent Garcia’s totals. But together the two drew less than 10% of the vote. And Garcia, endorsed by a slew of police unions, departing Sheriff Timothy B. Howard and State Sen. Patrick Gallivan – Garcia's business partner in a private investigations firm – ended Tuesday with a lead.
The outcome was tight throughout the evening. At the Republican Party gathering, county GOP Chairman Karl Simmeth looked at the returns at 11 p.m. and said that while Garcia was up by a little, "we’re not going to call anything.”
But Garcia was at his own gathering, in Grand Island, where he lives. A half hour later, leading by 2.6%, he was ready to call it.
His tie askew, Garcia grabbed a microphone and, to a burst of applause, told the room he looks forward to protecting and serving the people of Erie County for the next four years.
– Staff reporter Jon Harris contributed to this report.