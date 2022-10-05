Absentee ballot dispute between major political parties now a lawsuit

Democrats and voting-rights advocates are blasting a lawsuit filed by state Republicans and their allies that could upend how absentee ballots are processed in New York.

Last Week, GOP and Conservative officials – including the Erie County Republican election commissioner – filed the suit that challenges who is eligible to vote by absentee ballot and challenges how those ballots are counted. They argue that changes to election law made in recent years by Democrats in state government make it more difficult to ensure the security of absentee voting.

"Once again, Democrats have thwarted the Constitution and the will of the voters in their attempt to rig the election in their favor. As we did with their illegal gerrymander scheme, we are taking their unconstitutional laws to the courts to protect voter integrity," state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy, also a congressional candidate, said in a statement. He referred to a previous legal challenge that resulted in redrawn congressional and State Senate districts in New York.

Democrats and an attorney for the New York Civil Liberties Union say the lawsuit is a cynical attempt to limit voter access that was deliberately filed in a county dominated by Republicans just weeks before Election Day. They also defended the integrity of absentee voting in New York and feared the effects of a last-minute judicial fight on the election.

"This is a political lawsuit wrought by the Republican Party, who's going to take second place in all of their statewide races this year," said Jeremy Zellner, who is chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee and the county's Democratic election commissioner. "I think they're trying to find an excuse to claim – à la Donald Trump – that this election was somehow tampered with."

The lawsuit, first reported by the Gothamist news site, was filed Sept. 27 in State Supreme Court in Saratoga County.

The plaintiffs include Langworthy; Erie County GOP Election Commissioner Ralph Mohr; state Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar; the Saratoga County Republican Committee; and an Erie County resident named William Fitzpatrick.

The defendants include Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state Board of Elections and leaders of the State Senate and Assembly. Representatives for Hochul, the Elections Board and the office of Attorney General Letitia James all declined comment, citing the pending litigation.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs ask the court to rule unconstitutional a change to state voting procedures, approved in 2020, that requires county elections officials to inform absentee voters when their ballots are about to be thrown out – because of a technical issue, such as a missing signature – and give those voters a chance to fix, or "cure," the problem.

Republicans and Conservatives say the change, which requires election workers to open absentee ballot envelopes earlier in the process, limits the ability of a candidate or opposition party to object to flawed absentee ballots or seek judicial review of those ballots.

With ballot envelopes opened earlier in the process, election workers place those ballots into the pool of votes sooner, and this makes it impossible to pull back a ballot for any reason, Mohr said.

He cited, as examples, occasions when voters have cast an absentee ballot but died before Election Day, or when voters have voted as an absentee but later changed their mind and voted in person for a different candidate. In those cases, respectively, the ballot of the deceased voter shouldn't count, and the in-person vote would take precedence over the absentee vote, which would be thrown out.

In addition, Republicans and Conservatives say, fear of Covid-19 infection is no longer a valid reason to vote by absentee ballot. They noted that President Biden declared the pandemic over and Hochul gave up her emergency Covid-19 powers.

Finally, the lawsuit also contends that absentee ballot applications mailed out to an unknown number of Democrats by the state party should be invalidated because the forms had pre-filled voter information, including Covid-19 worries, as the reason for requesting an absentee ballot.

Mohr said he's favored past efforts to expand access to mail-in ballots, but the changes pushed by Legislature Democrats went too far.

"What they wanted to do is they just didn't want any of these absentee ballots to be scrutinized," Mohr said.

Democrats say the election law provisions and party mailer challenged in the lawsuit were good-faith efforts to make it easier for as many eligible voters as possible to cast ballots.

The changes to state law have not created more opportunities for voter fraud, and people can still have valid reasons to want to avoid Covid-19 at the polling place, Zellner said.

"This lawsuit is another pathetic attempt by the Republicans to disenfranchise voters and promote the big lie," Max Della Pia, Langworthy's Democratic opponent for Congress, said in a statement, referring to the debunked belief that Biden's 2020 election win is invalid.

They also questioned the timing of the lawsuit, noting that Republicans earlier this year participated in primaries conducted under the same rules without raising objections.

It is not clear how this lawsuit will affect the upcoming election. Local election boards already are mailing out absentee ballots to voters – and processing ballots that have returned.

Erie County, for example, mailed out a few thousand absentee ballots last week to military and overseas voters, and beginning Wednesday will mail absentee ballots to nearly 16,300 local voters.

The NYCLU's Perry Grossman, a voting-rights attorney, said this is part of a larger campaign by Republicans nationally to raise uncertainty about efforts to expand voting access.

"This is an attempt to suppress turnout by sowing confusion," Grossman said. "Confusion and doubt."

The assigned trial judge, State Supreme Court Justice Dianne Freestone, is a former top official with the Saratoga County GOP Committee, one of the parties to the lawsuit, Gothamist reported.

However she rules, the losing side is certain to appeal the decision.