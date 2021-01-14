AAA executive announces run for Niagara Falls Council

Traci Bax, assistant vice president of travel operations at AAA of Western and Central New York, announced her candidacy for Niagara Falls City Council Thursday.

Bax, 49, a Republican, is a first-time political candidate.

Bax said the most important challenge facing the city is the need to attract more businesses.

"We have to focus on new revenue streams," she said. "In my opinion, that means expanding the tax base."

Bax, a lifelong Falls resident, has worked at AAA for 25 years. She also has been an adjunct professor, teaching tourism marketing courses, for the past 14 years at Niagara University, her alma mater.

"I care about the future of our city and how our tax dollars are spent. What we need is a clear vision, a plan to reach that vision, and leaders that will commit to seeing it through," she said.

Three Council seats will be filled in November. The incumbents are Republican Christopher P. Voccio and Democrats Andrew P. Touma and William Kennedy II.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.