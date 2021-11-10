A red wave? Once Democratic strongholds, suburban towns go Republican

Stephens had been running the town committee for about a year before Dickson, who is her husband, pulled off the upset in the supervisor's race. She said Dickson's job as supervisor as well as no tax increases under his budgets helped the GOP this year.

Democrats outnumber Republicans about two to one in West Seneca, but Donald Trump beat Joe Biden by nearly 800 votes in the town last year, showing that in some years, enrollment numbers don't matter.

"Just by sheer population, does that really make a town Democratic or Republican? It depends on what the issues are in a community," Stephens said.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in Cheektowaga by more than a 2-to-1 margin. The town is often seen as a bellwether for election trends, particularly in presidential election years.

There have been Republicans on the Cheektowaga Town Board, but they are few and far between. The last GOP candidate to be elected was Angela Wozniak in 2011, and she was the first Republican in 20 years to sit on the board.

Next year there will be another Republican, and possibly two. Michael C. Jasinski was the top vote-getter, and the race between incumbent Democrat Brian N. Pilarski and Republican Vernon S. Thompson was too close to call, but Thompson was leading by 19 votes.