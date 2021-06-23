 Skip to main content
6 priorities India Walton outlined in her campaign for Buffalo mayor
India Walton

Defeating incumbent Byron Brown, Democratic Buffalo mayoral primary candidate India Walton delivers her victory speech inside Poize Restaurant and Lounge on Niagara Street in Buffalo on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham

Where does India B. Walton stand on the issues as she prepares to become Buffalo's next mayor? 

During the campaign, she called for: 

1. Increasing city funding for the Buffalo Public Schools, using a plan modeled after Rochester's, where the city allocates a fixed percentage of its resources to the Board of Education every year.  

2. Cutting an additional $7.5 million from the Buffalo Police Department budget by removing police from mental health calls and from minor traffic enforcement duties.

3. Reallocating police funding to reduce crime through youth employment, living-wage jobs, safe and stable affordable housing and improving the education system.

4. Adopting a moratorium on new charter schools.

5. The removal of controversial school zone speed cameras near Buffalo schools.

6. Her campaign priorities included defusing community violence, expanding opportunities for home ownership, neighborhood community development and planning and getting rid of wasteful spending.

