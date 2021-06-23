6 priorities India Walton outlined in her campaign for Buffalo mayor

Where does India B. Walton stand on the issues as she prepares to become Buffalo's next mayor?
Walton was tallying more votes than Brown in Tuesday’s key Democratic primary, but absentee ballots will decide the outcome.
During the campaign, she called for:
1. Increasing city funding for the Buffalo Public Schools, using a plan modeled after Rochester's, where the city allocates a fixed percentage of its resources to the Board of Education every year.
2. Cutting an additional $7.5 million from the Buffalo Police Department budget by removing police from mental health calls and from minor traffic enforcement duties.
3. Reallocating police funding to reduce crime through youth employment, living-wage jobs, safe and stable affordable housing and improving the education system.
4. Adopting a moratorium on new charter schools.
5. The removal of controversial school zone speed cameras near Buffalo schools.
6. Her campaign priorities included defusing community violence, expanding opportunities for home ownership, neighborhood community development and planning and getting rid of wasteful spending.