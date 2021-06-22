2021 primary election results: Buffalo mayor and Erie County sheriff

Following are unofficial tallies of votes counted on election night, which include early vote and election day tallies. They do not include absentee ballots.
Click here to jump to results: Buffalo Mayor | Erie County Sheriff
Support Local Journalism
See complete results from Erie County races at the Erie County Board of Elections unofficial results.
See complete results from Niagara County races at the Niagara County Board of Elections unofficial results.
What’s included in election night results?
County boards of election handle three types of ballots and count them at different times. Here’s when each type gets counted:
- Early voting: Ballots cast at early voting sites are counted on election night and are included in election day tallies.
- Election day ballots: Ballots cast at polling sites on Tuesday are counted Tuesday night.
- Mail-in absentees: Absentee ballots mailed in or dropped off at polling sites will be counted as a later date.