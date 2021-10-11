2021 election issues: Does Byron Brown deserve credit for Buffalo's population increase?

In his first years as mayor, Brown saw what was happening and quickly came to back it. Sources said he always signed letters of support when the agencies wanted to bring more refugees to town and made himself a presence at the growing number of refugee social events popping up around town.

As the refugee wave continued to transform the city's West Side, a similar but somewhat different story played out on the East Side. Attracted by the cheap and plentiful housing in the Broadway-Fillmore district and nearby neighborhoods, Bengalis from New York began migrating north about a decade ago. Now, community leaders like Atiqur Rahman estimate there are thousands of them.

Asked if any politician did anything to encourage the influx of people with roots in Bangladesh, Rahman said: "No, I don't see that. It's mostly people like me and some other people."

A welcoming city

The efforts of the city's refugee resettlement agencies, along with those of immigrant community leaders who for years touted Buffalo as an affordable and welcoming destination, paid off, boosting the city's population to 278,349 people from 261,275 in 2010.

To hear Brown tell it, it's no coincidence that that increase occurred under his watch.