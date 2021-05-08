 Skip to main content
2019 Niagara Falls mayoral candidate seeks Niagara County Legislature seat
Jeffrey Elder

Jeffrey Elder lost his race for mayor of Niagara Falls in 2019. 

 Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News

Jeffrey Elder, who garnered 17% of the vote as an independent candidate for mayor of Niagara Falls in 2019, has announced he is running for the Niagara County Legislature.

Elder is running as a Democrat in the 4th District against incumbent Owen T. Steed, setting up a primary on June 22. There is no Republican candidate in the district.

“My whole career has been focused on motivation and service. This is the minimum that I will bring to the office of County Legislature,” Elder said.

Elder, 59, a Niagara Falls native, graduated from the former LaSalle Senior High School in 1980 and joined the Air Force. In 1994, he was assigned to the crew of Air Force One, where he served for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

"There is no other candidate for this office who can offer the creativity, leadership or opportunity that I offer," the retired master sergeant said.

