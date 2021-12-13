20 years after campaign promise, Majority Leader Schumer is still touring all 62 NY counties

Even natural foes such as state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy credit Schumer with honoring a campaign promise now over two decades old.

"I've done it, and I understand it's a very large undertaking and very admirable," he said. "Until you do that, you don't understand the whole state."

Still, the chairman is preparing for a 2022 challenge to Schumer, who he says has lost touch with the very base with which he connects every year.

"Chuck has evolved. People once saw him as a throwback politician and dealmaker, a backroom guy who could make things happen," Langworthy said Sunday. "Now he seems to have thrown it all away out of a desire for power and be a leader, and be just a shill to the left."

Now, he says Schumer feels the need to endorse a democratic socialist like 2021 Buffalo mayoral candidate India B. Walton to placate a vocal left wing of the party and stave off a potential primary.

"Chuck looked like a partisan fool endorsing someone to lead the state's second largest city, someone who wasn't qualified to run a lemonade stand," Langworthy said. "He has lost his credibility to be nothing but a shill for the left flank of the Democrat Party."