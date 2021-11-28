Gov. Kathy Hochul's spending spree could grease the skids for a Bills stadium deal

Hochul, who became governor in August following the multiple scandals that forced Andrew Cuomo's resignation, has been on a money-spreading tear. There have been the usual and smaller pots, like money for flood resiliency projects along Lake Ontario or downtown development cash in places like Troy and Westchester. It's all money already approved by lawmakers, with discretion by the governor on how to spend it.

But then there have been big-ticket items, some for capital projects, some not. Some have been using state money, some federal. Thanks to federal bailout money, some is money the state is sitting on at a time of fiscal black ink. And the announcements by Hochul are set to only explode next year – when she faces a primary challenge in June and, if she wins, a general election in November – thanks to billions heading New York’s way via the federal infrastructure law recently signed by President Biden.

Hochul recently cut a deal with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut on how to spend hundreds of millions of federal transit to make up for pandemic-related fiscal losses.

On Tuesday Hochul took lawmakers and reporters on a tour of one of the most expensive promises since she has become governor: a long-delayed Second Avenue subway line extension in Manhattan to Harlem.