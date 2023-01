A group of people who assisted neighbors and strangers during the Buffalo blizzard last month will be honored Saturday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

During a 1 p.m. event at SUNY Buffalo State University, Hochul will recognize a group of "community heroes," according to her office. She will be joined by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and a group of state and local officials and first responders.