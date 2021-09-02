Gov. Kathy Hochul responds to historic NY storm with collaboration, as promised

"To the people who live on streets like these throughout the City of New York, I want them to know: a new administration, my administration, we don't govern by press conference," she said. "Yes, we're here today to answer questions, but I want to assure them it's not just about today, it's what we do tomorrow, the next day and the next day.

"So you're going to see a different tone, a different era of collaboration," she added. "You don't just show up one day. You show up until the job is done."

De Blasio, who's weighing a Democratic primary challenge to Hochul in June, seemed pleased with Hochul's approach.

"Governor Hochul – we spoke repeatedly last night, this morning," said de Blasio, who frequently feuded with Cuomo amid earlier crises. "Thank you for your leadership. Thank you for the way the State of New York responded. We are truly all in this together."

The mayor was by no means the only official to praise Hochul's response to the storm.

"I want Staten Island to know that @GovKathyHochul called me earlier," Staten Island Borough President Jimmy Oddo, a Republican, said on Twitter. "She knows our borough so she's well versed on some of the big challenges/issues. She made it clear her administration is here to help. I very much appreciate the outreach."

