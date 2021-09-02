Gov. Kathy Hochul responds to historic NY storm with collaboration, as promised

On her 10th day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday found herself coping with what, in the years before climate change, would have been considered the storm of a millennium.
A record amount of rain – 7.19 inches – fell on Central Park Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through metropolitan New York. The storm left at least nine people dead while flooding homes, subways and highways throughout the region.
And suddenly Hochul, who has not yet fully moved from her condominium in Buffalo into the governor's mansion in Albany, found herself acting as a crisis manager during an unprecedented crisis in the nation's largest city.
She did it differently than her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who dominated the stage as the central voice of the state's emergency response team in storm after storm. Cuomo resigned last month amid multiple scandals, leaving Hochul, formerly his lieutenant governor, in charge.
Hochul, who promised a new era of collaboration with local leaders, lived up to that promise by holding a late-morning news conference in Queens with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and others.
Wearing a white polo shirt with the state's seal and black pants rather than the windbreaker Cuomo favored for such moments, Hochul seemed proud to share the spotlight – and to throw some shade on her predecessor.
"To the people who live on streets like these throughout the City of New York, I want them to know: a new administration, my administration, we don't govern by press conference," she said. "Yes, we're here today to answer questions, but I want to assure them it's not just about today, it's what we do tomorrow, the next day and the next day.
"So you're going to see a different tone, a different era of collaboration," she added. "You don't just show up one day. You show up until the job is done."
De Blasio, who's weighing a Democratic primary challenge to Hochul in June, seemed pleased with Hochul's approach.
"Governor Hochul – we spoke repeatedly last night, this morning," said de Blasio, who frequently feuded with Cuomo amid earlier crises. "Thank you for your leadership. Thank you for the way the State of New York responded. We are truly all in this together."
The mayor was by no means the only official to praise Hochul's response to the storm.
"I want Staten Island to know that @GovKathyHochul called me earlier," Staten Island Borough President Jimmy Oddo, a Republican, said on Twitter. "She knows our borough so she's well versed on some of the big challenges/issues. She made it clear her administration is here to help. I very much appreciate the outreach."
And at a later news conference with Hochul on Long Island, Ted Rosen, the mayor of Great Neck, said: "I don't know that there has ever been an incoming governor in the history of New York State that has had to deal with such major weather impacts in the very early days of her administration. And we are very pleased in the way she's done it. She's assumed leadership: decisive, strong leadership."
Around midnight as the storm damage became clear, Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York City and several surrounding counties, urging residents to stay off the roadways.
She then embarked on a round of late-night and early morning media appearances. There, as well as at the news conferences, she stressed that she wanted to get to the bottom of why so much flooding occurred.
On WINS radio, Hochul said New York bolstered its coasts to protect from storm surges such as those that resulted from Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
"But an area where we still have a vulnerability is literally at the street level at the higher elevations, when drainage systems can't handle the overflow and it really goes into businesses and basements as well as the subway system," she said.
On radio station WNYC, she said: "I will provide a report on our overall assessment of the stability and resiliency of our subway system to handle something like this."
And on CNN, she said: "This is one for the record books. They'll be able to tell their grandchildren that they witnessed something that somebody said only happens every thousand years."
That somebody was Craig Ceecee, a meteorologist at Mississippi State University, who noted on Twitter that the rainfall in Central Park ranked as the kind of event that happens every thousand years.
But at her news conference in Queens, Hochul made clear that such estimates are likely dated.
"Because of climate change, unfortunately, this is something we are going to have to deal with with great regularity," she said. "And I want to assure all New Yorkers that we are prepared for this, that we will do everything we can in our power to protect human life and property."
With that comment, Hochul stepped back from the podium and allowed Schumer, de Blasio and a series of other New York officials to speak.
She returned the spotlight twice: once to answer questions, and once to do something far more surprising.
While New York Council Member I. Daneek Miller was speaking, his phone rang – and Hochul answered it. It was Miller's mom, calling to see how he was doing after the storm.
"Mom, your son's doing OK," Hochul said. "He's looking good. He's safe."