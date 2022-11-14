Gov. Kathy Hochul reflects on Tops shooting: 'We lifted each other up'

On the sixth-month anniversary of the Tops Markets shooting, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday returned to Jefferson Avenue on what she called "a solemn day for all of us" and said the community will "continue to forge a path forward and hearken a new beginning for Buffalo."

The governor reflected on the horror of May 14, when a gunman fatally shot 10 shoppers and employees – all of whom were Black – and injured three more at the grocery store.

"We came together as one after this tragedy and it won't define us forever," Hochul said.

"Let's reflect on what happened to our neighbors on that bright, sunny day, a Saturday that is forever seared in our hearts on May 14 when we lost 10 people on that day," she said of the racist massacre.

"This tragedy was something we had to deal with in the moment, but when you think about the six months we just came through, it is a true statement that our spirits were not broken; our spirits were, in fact, lifted up. We lifted each other up, we looked out for each other and we took care of our neighbors.

During her visit to the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood, the governor announced $10 million in grants to help improve the Broadway Market, expand businesses, provide more affordable housing and expand child care facilities among other initiatives.

"All these projects show we care about the community," Hochul said while speaking at the Matt Urban Center, one of the grant recipients. "This is a community that matters and has a story to continue telling."

Fillmore Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said the grants tackle a number of issues in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.

"We're talking about infill housing, the Central Terminal, the Broadway Market," he said. "We're seeing streetscape designs for better lighting and infrastructure, so having the infusion of these dollars will see the neighborhood advance that much quicker."

Beneficiaries of the grants said the additional funds can help make their goals a reality.

"The grant means a lot because our goal is to infill an entire street with affordable housing," said Kevin Dagher, vice president of Cedarland Development, of a $550,000 grant toward the $20 million Playter Gardens affordable housing project. "The grant will update the sidewalks, add trees and create curb appeal that will really bring the whole street together."

Ben Hilligas, executive director of the Matt Urban Center, said the grant for the center will go a long way to fix up a building that opened in 1905.

"Getting the funding in order to make those capital programs, when we're primarily funded by grants to fund human services programs, can be incredibly challenging," Hilligas said. "So, getting this investment of resources in order to fix up the building and ensure we're here for another 50 years, I don't know how else we would do it. And we're incredibly grateful that we're going to have the opportunity to make the improvements that we need to."

The 11 grants will provide:

• $2.5 million to the Broadway Market to open up the main entryway to accommodate amenities, create an outdoor farmers market, relocate tenant spaces on Broadway to be replaced by food-related vendors and improve circulation throughout the market. This brings the state's spending on the market's revitalization in 2022 to $39.5 million.

• $1.7 million for new street lighting, trees, flower planters and outdoor seating on streets around the Broadway Market.

• $1 million to help turn the underused grassy lawn at the Central Terminal into a year-round spot for recreational activities, organized sports and other events.

• $1 million to renovate the first two floors of 239 Lombard St. into a child care facility that can serve up to 90 children and employ at least 20 people, along with a facility to train child care workers.

• $664,000 to create an organic container farm by renovating an abandoned building at 205 Lombard and an adjacent parking lot into a 1-acre, solar-powered container farm with office space.

• $630,000 to revitalize Sears Paderewski Park, 358 Paderewski Dr., by adding a new surface, trees, playground equipment and a pavilion as a gathering space for small performances and a shaded play area.

• $550,000 to create 62 units of affordable housing ranging from single-family rentals to multifamily apartment units on city-owned properties on Playter Street, between Broadway and Paderewski.

• $500,000 to renovate the historic Schreiber Brewery, 662 Fillmore Ave., into a multiuse commercial space that includes brewing production.

• $427,000 to renovate 950 Broadway into a day care center with classrooms, commercial kitchen, storage and outdoor playground.

• $362,000 to expand production capacity at Al Cohen's Famous Rye Bread Bakery, 1132 Broadway, one of Broadway Fillmore's largest employers. The expansion will occur on the company's adjacent 185 Sweet Ave. property.

• $290,000 to improve the after-school and performance space at Matt Urban Center, 1081 Broadway, enabling the center to meets its licensing requirement for an after-school program.

The Brown administration secured the competitive grant, known as the Buffalo Broadway Fillmore Downtown Revitalization Initiative. A local committee chose the recipients.

Mayor Byron Brown said Broadway Fillmore is one of the oldest and most culturally diverse neighborhoods in the city, noting that immigrants from South Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean have fueled the city's population growth.

"It's a fitting day for the announcement of all these investments that are being made in the community, investments that will transform this section of the city of Buffalo," the mayor said.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes characterized the governor's response to East Side needs by saying, "the cavalry has come."

"It's tremendous," John Domres Jr., president of Buffalo Brewing Company, said about the grant to renovate the Schreiber Brewery.

The state has already provided $950,000 for the project through its partnership with East Side Avenues. The company plans on spending $8.5 million to renovate the building, which has been neglected since the 1970s.