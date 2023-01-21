Gov. Kathy Hochul recognizes 'ordinary' heroes from blizzard during Buffalo State visit

Sha'Kyra Aughtry, who rescued a half-frozen man with developmental disabilities from the blizzard, felt joy when she accepted a medal from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

A real-life Christmas angel saves a life and gives WNY a reason to smile The story of his the rescue of Joey White, by a stranger who found him outside her house on the morning of Christmas Eve as the worst blizzard in Buffalo's history raged outside, has gone viral.

Jay Withey Jr., who broke into a school to find shelter and food for 24 stranded motorists, said he felt unworthy of the honor.

Mohammed Osman, who led a 44-person Bangladeshi rescue team to transport nearly 500 people from their homes to warming shelters, said none of what his team did during the blizzard was for recognition – it was out of love.

They were three of a few dozen "everyday Buffalonians" – including leaders of snowmobile clubs, managers of department stores and pizzeria owners – given service medals by Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown at an invite-only ceremony Saturday at SUNY Buffalo State University.

After a month of finger-pointing among elected officials and criticism of the city's response to the blizzard, Saturday's gathering was meant to spotlight community members whose selfless acts saved lives during an historic storm where 47 people died.

Kenmore mechanic heralded for saving lives by breaking into school during blizzard A 27-year-old Kenmore mechanic is being lauded as a hero for saving at least 10 and as many as 24 lives during the blizzard by breaking into a Cheektowaga school to find shelter for himself and a group of strangers whose vehicles were stuck in the snow nearby.

"You rose up, and the ordinary citizens who found the strength and the courage that we ask God for, because of your efforts, there are more of God's children still with us today," Hochul told a standing-room-only crowd in the Campbell Student Union. "That's what we also acknowledge – the loss, but also the life, the lives that were saved."

The Buffalo native singled out several of these everyday heroes, praising Aughtry for leaving the warmth of her home to save Joey White, commending Withey – nicknamed "Merry Christmas Jay" – for showing no fear in his rescue, and lauding Craig Elston for opening his Fillmore Avenue barbershop to shelter 40 people.

"There is no community of people stronger than here in Buffalo, because we've been tested by fire, tested by snow, tested by blizzards and winds that were just unbelievable, record-setting in every measure," Hochul said. "I saw resilience, camaraderie. The City of Neighbors was more than just a slogan."

Hochul then illuminated the efforts of state employees that were sent to Buffalo during the blizzard, noting her teams recorded 650 "saves," or lives saved as a result of their work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Local officials followed the governor, drawing attention to their own departments such as public works, citizen and emergency services, and the sewer authority.

Bangladeshi community rescued, sheltered and fed hundreds affected by blizzard – and racked up driving ban fines Some 30 to 40 volunteers evacuated hundreds of people during the blizzard, removing them from hazardous conditions and providing them warm shelter and food.

Poloncarz shared an anecdote of one employee, Sandor Toth, who alone fixed a pipe that burst in the 911 call center for public safety.

"Every 911 call would have gone down for the remainder of the blizzard," Poloncarz said.

The county executive reiterated his gratitude for those involved in the county's Emergency Operations Center, the headquarters of blizzard response for more than four days.

"I will never forget what you did," Poloncarz said. "The proudest moment of my career as county executive was having the privilege to work with you."

Barbershop becomes blizzard shelter: 'People told me I saved their life' Craig Elston, stranded at his barbershop, welcomed 40 people into his business on Friday night to give them shelter from the blizzard. Nearly 30 remained through Saturday, the blizzard's second night.

Brown, criticized by Poloncarz for the speed of city's storm response, came to Buffalo State directly from a Buffalo Bills rally at City Hall. The mayor said he called the governor to ask if he needed to change from his Bills half-zip pullover and team hat. The governor said no, he said.

In thanking a range of city workers, he said, "Those of you who are heroes don't think of yourselves as heroes. You just did what needed to be done at the time."

Former Buffalo Bill Steve Tasker then took the podium with Brianna Russell, who cradled her baby daughter, Ellen, born during the throes of the blizzard with help from Town of Tonawanda responders, Twin City Ambulance and Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Tasker summoned to the stage to receive medals at least 30 people, reading a short blurb about the impacts each made.

The everyday Buffalonians – who were not emergency responders or government workers by trade – were still a little stunned after shaking hands with the state's highest-ranking official.

"I can't believe it was me," said Aughtry, who was supported by eight family members and close friends. "I never would have thought in a million years, and I'm glad I can maybe show my kids something different, show the world something totally different. Regardless of the color of our skin and what nationality we are, pay it forward, jump in and just love."