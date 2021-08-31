 Skip to main content
Gov. Kathy Hochul pledges $65M for vaccine boosters in New York
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at UB

Gov. Kathy Hochul discusses the Covid-19 Delta variant at the University at Buffalo on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. 

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking in Buffalo for the first time since taking office, announced $65 million in new state funding to begin the process of administering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

She also promised a stark shift in how the pandemic will be managed from the governor's office from her predecessor Andrew Cuomo, pledging "there will be a different philosophy in how we do this ... I will not be micromanaging."

Speaking at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Hochul found herself in front of a friendly crowd. Prior to her prepared remarks she offered a long list of callouts for local elected officials and health care leaders who have been at the forefront of the pandemic response.

"This is the dream team," she said. 

Noting that school starts for Western New Yorkers next week, Hochul said she plans to require all school workers get vaccinated or face regular mandatory Covid-19 testing. Of her requirement that all people inside schools wear masks, Hochul noted the issue remains controversial, but said she believes children "are resilient" and "can handle a mask on their face."

She also noted Western New York's positivity rate, 5.6%, which is higher than the state average.

"I don't like those numbers, my friends," she said. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

