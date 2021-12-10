Gov. Kathy Hochul issues statewide mask mandate for indoor public places

Masks will be required in all indoor public places in New York State unless businesses and venues implement a vaccine requirement, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today.

The measure was made based on the state's weekly seven-day case rate as well as increasing hospitalizations, she said.

The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff, and are effective starting Monday until Jan. 15, 2022, when the state will reevaluate the mandate.

"I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity, and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas," Hochul said in a news release.

Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% and hospitalizations have increased by 29%