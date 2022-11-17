Gov. Kathy Hochul in town to offer warnings about impending Buffalo storm: 'Take this seriously'

With two words, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz offered advice to residents wondering how to deal with what could be feet of falling snow and snarled roads in some areas between now and Sunday:

"Stay home."

Poloncarz joined Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday morning at the State Thruway Authority's Buffalo Maintenance Station in Cheektowaga for a news briefing to underscore how serious and potentially life-threatening the expected weather will be.

"I want New Yorkers to take this seriously. We can handle this if we are smart," Hochul said.

The governor had already declared a state of emergency for the duration of the storm and announced yesterday that commercial traffic would be banned on the Thruway from the Rochester area to the Pennsylvania state line. The ban also applied to every expressway in the area.

Poloncarz said a travel advisory for all of Erie County will be in effect starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. He said that advisory could become a travel ban if conditions warrant.

Hochul highlighted the potential danger residents face as they try to clear their driveways and sidewalks of snow. She said most deaths related to winter weather are “deaths of exertion.” And the snow that falls is expected to be heavy and more difficult to shovel.

Forecasters are warning that some areas of Western New York could get up to 4 feet of snow by Sunday and the snow could fall at a clip of up to 4 inches per hour. The National Weather Service has said the snow is expected to fall in narrow lake-effect bands, with some areas potentially getting hit worse than others.

The snow, combined with what are expected to be high winds, could create blizzard-like conditions, making travel hazardous.