Gov. Kathy Hochul assembles 'dream team' of downstate diversity

Gov. Kathy Hochul has been in office for less than two weeks, but she has already appointed many of the first-string players in what she calls her "dream team" – and most of those top appointments look like her in more ways than one.
Other than State Sen. Brian A. Benjamin, the lieutenant governor in waiting, they are all women. And like Hochul, they are well-credentialed, ambitious political players who are, for the most part, well-known in the hallways of the State Capitol.
But Hochul's appointees differ from the Buffalo-born governor, too. Many are minorities. And every one of Hochul's key appointments so far hails from metropolitan New York, home to more than half the votes in the Democratic primary and general election for governor in 2022.
In other words, Hochul is assembling a team that looks like New York State in apparent hope it will help her win a full term.
What's more, as she fills out her cabinet over the first 45 days of her administration, Hochul is vowing to make a sharp cultural break from the administration of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who resigned last month amid allegations of sexual harassment and bullying.
"I'm going to attract the best and the brightest," she said on CBS shortly after taking office on Aug. 24. "That is my goal – and people who also share my values of working hard for the people of the state, letting them know they can trust the government, but really creating a different culture. And at the end of my legacy I want that to be part of what people talk about – that we made tremendous progress in changing the culture of Albany, which right now is not very good."
Here's a look, then, at Hochul's key appointments so far, as well as where and how they could help her not only change the culture of Albany, but also win re-election:
Lieutenant governor: Brian A. Benjamin. Hochul's choice to fill her old job is an African American state senator from Harlem who can help Hochul make inroads in two different neighborhoods that could be key to her future success: Harlem and Wall Street.
Benjamin's presence on Hochul's ticket immediately boosts its chances among the huge Democratic African American constituency downstate. Proof of that came at the Harlem rally unveiling Benjamin's elevation on Aug. 26, where the introductory speaker was a friend of Benjamin's and a potent political voice among African American voters: the Rev. Al Sharpton, who spoke highly of both Hochul and Benjamin.
"The day that it was announced that she was going to be governor, she called me and said: 'Reverend, the first thing I did was drop to my knees and ask God for guidance and ask God for strength,' " Sharpton said. "That's the kind of governor we need: someone that looks beyond themselves."
Of course, if Hochul wants to remain governor, she will need more than strength. She will have to raise millions – and Benjamin will likely help there, too. He is a Brown University and Harvard Business School graduate with a background as an affordable housing developer and Morgan Stanley financial advisor.
Secretary to the governor: Karen Persichilli Keogh. The secretary to the governor is the governor's top aide, meaning Keogh will be to Hochul what Melissa DeRosa was to Cuomo. And Keogh, like Benjamin, can help Hochul both as governor and as a gubernatorial candidate.
Keogh is, to put it mildly, connected. She spent seven years as state director for Sen. Hillary Clinton, coming to be known by her initials – "KPK" – in the process. She later worked for New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's 2009 re-election bid and for Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand.
“She has a steady hand, knows every corner of the state and cares deeply about New Yorkers,” Clinton said in a statement after Hochul appointed Keogh as her top aide.
Keogh has Wall Street connections, too. The Brooklyn resident most recently served as head of global philanthropy for JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Keogh's appointment drew some criticism, though, after CNBC reported that her husband, Mike Keogh, lobbies for Amazon, AirBnb and Google. Keogh's firm vowed in response that he would not lobby the state government.
Counsel: Elizabeth Fine. Hochul's top lawyer will be the former executive vice president and general counsel to Empire State Development, the state agency charged with growing jobs all through New York.
Hochul got to know Fine well because, as lieutenant governor, Hochul oversaw the state's regional economic development councils. Fine also won a ringing endorsement from a close Hochul ally: Buffalo developer Howard Zemsky, the former head of Empire State Development.
In a text to the New York Times, Zemsky said Fine was “admired and respected by everyone at ESD and frankly by everyone who knows her and somehow most people do!”
Fine also has Washington experience, serving as a special counsel to President Clinton and principal deputy assistant attorney general in the Clinton administration.
Director of state operations: Kathryn Garcia. Any governor needs a management guru to make the best use of the state's 131,000-strong bureaucracy, and Hochul found one in Garcia, the former commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation.
Garcia isn't a stereotypical bureaucrat herself, though. A Brooklyn resident, she is a political player in her own right, a New York City mayoral candidate this year who finished second in the crowded Democratic primary and, until her recent appointment, a rumored candidate for governor.
How respected is Garcia? The New York Times and The New York Daily News both endorsed her bid for mayor.
"A go-to problem solver for the past decade, Ms. Garcia was hard to miss at City Hall – a confident, gravelly voiced woman who ran an overwhelmingly male Sanitation Department," the Times wrote. "She has a zeal for making government work better and was often known to show up ahead of a 6 a.m. shift for roll call not to micromanage but to find out how her people were doing."
Special advisor on pandemic relief: Neysa Alsina. To oversee the huge amount of federal money pouring into the state in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hochul chose a lawyer with an oversight background: Neysa Alsina, previously counsel to New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.
Choosing Alsina also gives Hochul political inroads into New York City's huge Puerto Rican constituency. She's a former New York regional president of the National Hispanic Bar Association and a former aide to Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, the first Puerto Rican woman to serve in Congress.
Press secretary: Hazel Crampton-Hays. Hochul raided Stringer's office for her top spokesperson, too. Crampton-Hays is an Ohio native who, before serving as press secretary to the city comptroller, was a deputy press secretary for Cuomo.
Cuomo press aides rarely earned much love from the New York City press corps, but Crampton-Hays appears to be at least a partial exception. After Hochul appointed Crampton-Hays to her administration, Julia Marsh, the City Hall bureau chief for the New York Post, tweeted: "Congratulations! She's lucky to have you!"
Superintendent of financial services: Adrienne Harris. The first of Hochul's cabinet nominees who will need to be confirmed by the State Senate, Harris brings with her deep connections both in New York and Washington. The state's top financial regulator will be a New York corporate lawyer who served in the Obama administration at the Treasury Department and as special assistant to the president for economic policy.
In addition, Harris gives Hochul one more tie to the vote-rich African American community in New York City.
"She is no stranger to working hard for the people, and New Yorkers will be well-served by this appointment," said David G. Clunie, executive director of the Black Economic Alliance, a national group of African American business leaders. "Governor Hochul has made a smart choice putting her trust in Adrienne to take DFS to new heights."