Gov. Kathy Hochul assembles 'dream team' of downstate diversity

Gov. Kathy Hochul has been in office for less than two weeks, but she has already appointed many of the first-string players in what she calls her "dream team" – and most of those top appointments look like her in more ways than one.

Other than State Sen. Brian A. Benjamin, the lieutenant governor in waiting, they are all women. And like Hochul, they are well-credentialed, ambitious political players who are, for the most part, well-known in the hallways of the State Capitol.

But Hochul's appointees differ from the Buffalo-born governor, too. Many are minorities. And every one of Hochul's key appointments so far hails from metropolitan New York, home to more than half the votes in the Democratic primary and general election for governor in 2022.

In other words, Hochul is assembling a team that looks like New York State in apparent hope it will help her win a full term.

What's more, as she fills out her cabinet over the first 45 days of her administration, Hochul is vowing to make a sharp cultural break from the administration of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who resigned last month amid allegations of sexual harassment and bullying.