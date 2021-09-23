Gov. Kathy Hochul announces resignation of embattled state health chief Dr. Howard Zucker

Dr. Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner who was accused by critics of helping former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo cover up the state's true Covid-19 death toll, especially in nursing homes, has resigned, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

"I agree with his decision," Hochul said during a news conference in New York City.

Zucker lasted 30 days after Hochul took over following Cuomo's resignation. On her first day in office, Hochul raised the state's acknowledged pandemic death count by nearly 12,000.

"He understands that I wanted to take the first 45 days to assemble a new team going forward. That process is ongoing and he understands and respects that, and he also has an opportunity to move on to new ventures," Hochul said.

In answer to a reporter's question, Hochul said, "I am building that team. I am taking some time to build that team. There'll be some more changes coming, but I do respect everyone who's been a public servant. I thank them for their service."

Hochul said Zucker agreed stay to on until his replacement is chosen and the position is filled.

"He has been a dedicated public servant for over 7½ years," Hochul said. "He worked hard during the pandemic and I want to thank him for his service on behalf of the people of the state."

