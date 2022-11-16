Gov. Hochul to declare state of emergency for the storm, Thruway and other routes to close to commercial traffic

With a disruptive snowstorm headed toward Western New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul, in interviews with local media outlets Wednesday afternoon, said she plans to declare a state of emergency at 10 a.m. Thursday.

She earlier announced that commercial traffic will be banned from the Thruway between Rochester and the Pennsylvania border starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The ban also includes several other major arterial routes in the area – the full length of the I-290, I-990, Route 33 and Route 400, as well as a section of the I-190 from Route 62 to the Thruway and Route 219 from the Thruway to Route 39.

'Extreme' storm predicted: 2, 3 even 4 feet of snow possible Winter storm watches for Buffalo and North Erie County and Southern Erie and the Southern Tier have been upgraded to winter storm warnings and the forecasts are becoming clearer.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a prolonged and significant lake-effect snow storm that begins tonight in the Southtowns and reaches Buffalo late Thursday night.

"Taking those trucks off the road will prevent what has happened in other events ... where you have a jackknifed tractor trailer that literally paralyzes the Thruway and has people stranded for days," Hochul told WKBW in a Wednesday interview.

Hochul said in a press release that the State Department of Transportation was sending 40 plow truck operators and supervisors, two equipment operator instructors and four fleet mechanics to Western New York from other regions Wednesday.

"We're fully deploying everyone on the ground, as well as alerting utilities," Hochul told WIVB-TV. "They need to be ready in case of power outages. We're bringing people from all over the state. We're taking this very seriously, and that's how the state is preparing."

The weather service has issued winter storm warnings for all of Erie County and Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commute," the weather service said in the warning issued for Buffalo and Northern Erie County.