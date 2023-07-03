As the summer swimming season begins in earnest, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that she has signed legislation that will greatly expand the number of New Yorkers eligible to work as lifeguards in children's summer camps.

The new law lowers the minimum age requirement to 15 years old for 50% of the lifeguards on duty at children's day, overnight and traveling summer camps, as long as they are under the supervision of a camp aquatics director. The other half of those lifeguards on duty will have to be at least 17 years of age. Lifeguards hired for wilderness swimming must still be at least 18 years old.

"This legislation will help address the lifeguard shortage, while ensuring that our children and fellow New Yorkers are supervised and safe in the waters this summer," Hochul said in a statement.

"Parents in New York deserve the peace of mind to know their children are safe and well-supervised while they're swimming and participating in water activities at summer camp," said State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald. "This legislation will keep swimmers at camp safe while creating opportunities for more young people who are interested in becoming a lifeguard."