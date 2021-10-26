 Skip to main content
Gov. Hochul signs law allowing move of Amigone crematory
Gov. Hochul signs law allowing move of Amigone crematory

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law allowing Amigone Funeral Home's crematory to move from its Town of Tonawanda neighbors who have complained for years about malodorous air pollution.

State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, and Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Town of Tonawanda, sponsored the legislation that passed the State Legislature in June. The law applies only to Amigone's crematory at 2600 Sheridan Drive and allows the company to shift to a nonresidential section of the town approved by Tonawanda officials.

The state previously prohibited the construction of new funeral home crematories and the relocation of existing combination crematories such as Amigone's.

The crematory shut down in 2012, for violating its state permit, but Amigone installed new pollution controls and it was allowed to reopen in 2018. It stopped operations again in September 2020, following an emission of black smoke, but the Department of Environmental Conservation issued a consent order in January over local officials' objections allowing it to resume cremations.

Amigone executives did not respond to a message Tuesday. Conrad said the next step is for the company to meet with the DEC.

Tags

