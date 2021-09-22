Gov. Hochul says state will release Buffalo Bills stadium study

A study on the best site for a new Buffalo Bills stadium will wrap up soon and the state will release the document to the public, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.

This is a new, state-commissioned analysis and not the study produced in 2019 on behalf of the Bills that largely remains hidden from public view, despite some details leaking out, officials confirmed.

The Bills have proposed a $1.4 billion, 60,000-plus-seat stadium in Orchard Park, across Abbott Road from Highmark Stadium, where the team has played for 48 years. But some locals prefer a new stadium near downtown Buffalo.

“There's a study going on by a company that's just assessing the different options and we're going to release the study in about two months,” Hochul told reporters at an appearance in Rochester.

The Bills want taxpayers to foot most of the bill for the new stadium and have said they won’t renew the lease on Erie County-owned Highmark if there is no deal before the lease expires in July 2023. The cost of the project means the state is front and center in the negotiations.

Hochul did not rule out a downtown stadium when asked about it Wednesday during an event at the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.