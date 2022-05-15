Gov. Hochul at True Bethel: 'I want people to talk about Buffalo as the last place this ever happened'

In a short, fiery speech at True Bethel Baptist Church the day after a gunman killed 10 and wounded three at a Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul talked about her own anger in the wake of the shooting, and decried the influence of racism and white supremacy on social media in the motives for the attack.

"It's been a hard 24 hours. Our hearts are broken. ... Lord, forgive the anger in my heart right now," she said.

Hochul spoke of the need to stand up to racism and ensure that a shooting such as Saturday's never happens again.

“I want people to talk about Buffalo as the last place this ever happened,” Hochul said. “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, because we are all God’s people.”

Many Buffalo residents were there, too, discussing the mass shooting yesterday and trying to make sense of it all.

That included an employee at the Jefferson Avenue Tops, who wished to only give her first name: Latisha. She said she called 911 from the store’s office, trying to whisper into the phone as she hid and heard constant rounds.

Latisha, who said she’s having a hard time sleeping, said her brother, Danyell Mackin, 30, was killed in the City Grill shooting.

“That was a massacre,” Latisha said of the City Grill shooting, “and now I have to relive a whole other massacre.”

Before Hochul addressed the congregation, True Bethel Bishop and Ellicott Buffalo Common Council Member Darius Pridgen spoke.

Pridgen said he’s been getting calls, saying the 18 year old shooter’s brain wasn’t fully developed.

“His brain was developed enough to write an entire manifesto,” he said, noting he cares more about the mental health of those who lost a loved one yesterday.

“Our focus is on the sons, the daughters, the mothers, the fathers … who have lost their loved ones.” Pridgen said. “This is not the time to tear up our own community, because our community did not do this.”

In the middle of Pridgen’s talk, someone rushed in and caused a disturbance, appeared to yell “put down the gun.” They rushed him out and said, “not today.” “Don’t hurt him, just get him the help he needs,” Pridgen said.

After Pridgen, Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin spoke, urging the need to move forward and demand change.

“We need to find and offer a place of peace and refuge,” she said. “Our community will never be the same, and that’s a good thing. … we don’t need to go back.” Said we need to move forward and demand change.

New York Sen. Tim Kennedy said Saturday's attack was motivated by hate.

“We have to take this opportunity to come together as a community,” he said. " … This is not OK in Buffalo. This is not OK in New York. This is not OK in America.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke of the need for healing, and justice, calling for responsible gun laws in the U.S. and the need to come together to have a conversation about hate.

“But after we pray, after we get off our knees, we’ve got to demand change … this was domestic terrorism, plain and simple,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Rep. Brian Higgins took to the stage to express sympathy for the victims.

“These were innocent individuals that did nothing to nobody,” he said. “And their lives were staked out by a hateful individual.”

"The eyes of the nation are on Buffalo today," he added. "Those eyes are filled with tears, but they are also filled with sympathy ... "

Sen. Chuck Schumer appeared via Skype, decrying racism and lamenting the fact that Black American must still confront daily threats against their lives, but he also championed the strength of the community on Buffalo's East Side. He referred to the 18-year-old shooter as an "animal," and that the community must not let him win.

“We must tackle the scourge of gun violence and finally ban the weapons of war from our streets,” Schumer said. “We must address the disturbing reality that the internet and social media enables purveyors of evil to spread their wicked words to poison the minds of others.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he cried until his pillow was wet with tears.

He said he saw retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield at the scene yesterday and asked if he came to help. “Yes, mayor, but I’m looking for my mother,” Whitfield said. His mother, Ruth Whitfield, was one of the victims.

"The heavy hearts that some of have sometimes ... let's let that heaviness go. ... The eyes of the world are watching us. Let's show them what Buffalo is made of."

