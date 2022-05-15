 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Hochul at True Bethel: 'I want people to talk about Buffalo as the last place this ever happened'

  • Updated
Tops shooting aftermath

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is interviewed by a media outlet outside the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Sunday, May 15, 2022, the day after a gunman murdered 10 people and injured three others.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
In a short, fiery speech at True Bethel Baptist Church the day after a gunman killed 10 and wounded three at a Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul talked about her own anger in the wake of the shooting, and decried the influence of racism and white supremacy on social media in the motives for the attack.

"It's been a hard 24 hours. Our hearts are broken. ... Lord, forgive the anger in my heart right now," she said.

Hochul spoke of the need to stand up to racism and ensure that a shooting such as Saturday's never happens again.

“I want people to talk about Buffalo as the last place this ever happened,” Hochul said. “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, because we are all God’s people.”

Many Buffalo residents were there, too, discussing the mass shooting yesterday and trying to make sense of it all.

That included an employee at the Jefferson Avenue Tops, who wished to only give her first name: Latisha. She said she called 911 from the store’s office, trying to whisper into the phone as she hid and heard constant rounds.

Latisha, who said she’s having a hard time sleeping, said her brother, Danyell Mackin, 30, was killed in the City Grill shooting.

“That was a massacre,” Latisha said of the City Grill shooting, “and now I have to relive a whole other massacre.”

Before Hochul addressed the congregation, True Bethel Bishop and Ellicott Buffalo Common Council Member Darius Pridgen spoke.

Pridgen said he’s been getting calls, saying the 18 year old shooter’s brain wasn’t fully developed.

Complete coverage: 10 killed, 3 wounded in mass shooting in Buffalo supermarket

Ten people were gunned down at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday in a horrifying mass shooting that officials were quick to label as "pure evil" and racially motivated.

The shooting stunned a community basking in a warm May afternoon, with shoppers filling the Tops in a predominantly Black neighborhood at 1275 Jefferson Ave. 

Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black and two were white, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. Most of the victims' identities weren't released as of late Saturday night. However, sources told The News that one of the dead was Aaron Salter, a recently retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard at the store, while another is Ruth Whitfield, the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

The accused gunman was arraigned Saturday evening before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig Hannah on a first-degree murder charge.

He was identified in court as Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin in Broome County, near Binghamton.

The local head of the FBI, Stephen Belongia, said that agency is investigating this “both as a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.”

The shooting is the worst in Buffalo history.

“We are hurting, and we are seething right now as a community,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at a news conference following the shooting.

Photos: Police outside the home of man charged in Tops mass shooting
Multimedia
topical top story

Photos: Police outside the home of man charged in Tops mass shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

Law enforcement officers wait for a search warrant and secure the Conklin, N.Y., home of Payton S. Gendron, 18, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Gendr…

FBI seeking photos and video from Tops Market shooting
Crime News
top story topical

FBI seeking photos and video from Tops Market shooting

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

The FBI is asking anyone who has photos or videos related to the mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo Saturday to submit them to a newly created website for that purpose.

People can upload photos, videos and tips to www.FBI.gov/Buffaloshooting.

Hochul pledges pursuit of justice after shooting, calls on sites to crack down on white supremacist content
Local News
top story topical

Hochul pledges pursuit of justice after shooting, calls on sites to crack down on white supremacist content

  • Harold McNeil
  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Kathy Hochul took aim at white supremacist ideology and its online promoters Saturday in the wake of a mass shooting at a Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, allegedly perpetrated by an 18-year-old white suspect dressed in military camouflage.

Sean Kirst: In Buffalo, hearing the song of a grieving child who 'could not weep anymore'
Local News

Sean Kirst: In Buffalo, hearing the song of a grieving child who 'could not weep anymore'

  • Sean Kirst
  • Updated
  • 0

Lives of untouchable meaning wiped out, officials say, because of rigid, shallow poison.

It is a blasphemy. This is Buffalo. Each of the dead is us,

True communion that may be our one searing path forward.

Recently retired police officer, mother of former fire commissioner both killed in Tops shooting
Crime News
top story topical

Recently retired police officer, mother of former fire commissioner both killed in Tops shooting

  • Sandra Tan Maki Becker Lou Michel
  • Updated
  • 0

Described by Buffalo Police Chief Joseph Gramaglia as "a hero in our eyes," Aaron Salter is credited with confronting and shooting the assailant at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue before being shot to death on Saturday.

Tops shooting victim Ruth Whitfield devoted her life to her family
Local News
top story topical

Tops shooting victim Ruth Whitfield devoted her life to her family

  • Lou Michel
  • Updated
  • 0

Holding vigil Saturday night outside the Tops supermarket where his 86-year-old mother was one of the 10 people murdered hours earlier in the day, retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield found light and joy in the life Ruth Whitfield lived.

'Pure evil': Racial motives cited in mass shooting that killed 10 at Buffalo supermarket
Crime News
top story topical

'Pure evil': Racial motives cited in mass shooting that killed 10 at Buffalo supermarket

  • Charlie Specht Stephen T. Watson Lou Michel
  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the Justice Department "is investigating this matter as a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism."

Mass shooting seen as symbol of spread of white supremacist ideology
Local News
top story topical

Mass shooting seen as symbol of spread of white supremacist ideology

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

The mass murder in Buffalo's African-American community – and the 18-year-old accused of committing it – quickly came to be seen as something even larger than an unprecedented Buffalo tragedy.

A horrific day at Tops, a store that brought joy to a neighborhood
Local News
top story topical

A horrific day at Tops, a store that brought joy to a neighborhood

  • Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Tops Markets said after a shooting at its Jefferson Avenue supermarket on Saturday afternoon left 10 people dead and three wounded.

The Editorial Board: Horror in Buffalo – A terrible day will leave scars for many. They need the comfort this city can offer.
Opinion
top story topical

The Editorial Board: Horror in Buffalo – A terrible day will leave scars for many. They need the comfort this city can offer.

  • Updated
  • 0

"The information is coming quickly, and it is enraging. Not only did a heavily armed kid from the Binghamton area drive to Buffalo to commit mass murder, but almost a decade after Sandy Hook, these crimes are still happening," writes The News' Editorial Board.

Gunman, 18, drove more than 3 hours to Buffalo to commit hate crime, officials say
Local News
top story topical

Gunman, 18, drove more than 3 hours to Buffalo to commit hate crime, officials say

  • Stephen T. Watson Maki Becker Dan Herbeck
  • Updated
  • 0

Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Broome County, was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig Hannah on a first-degree murder charge. If found guilty, he faces a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mass shooting in Buffalo: What we know
Local News
top story topical

Mass shooting in Buffalo: What we know

  • Buffalo News Staff
  • 0

Here's what we know and what we do not know about the mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. 

Gunman posted live video of Buffalo mass shooting on social media
Local News
top story topical

Gunman posted live video of Buffalo mass shooting on social media

  • Stephen T. Watson
  • Updated
  • 0

Still images and video clips purportedly showing portions of the shooting had circulated on social media in the hours after the horrific mass shooting that took place at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Police investigating Buffalo mass shooting as 'racially motivated violent extremism'
Local News
top story topical

Police investigating Buffalo mass shooting as 'racially motivated violent extremism'

  • Ben Tsujimoto Matthew Spina Charlie Specht
  • Updated
  • 0

"This is pure evil, a racially motivated hate crime," said John Garcia, the Erie County Sheriff, citing certain pieces of evidence that he chose not to elaborate upon.  

Wiley Pavilion director heard the gunshots, kept group of teens with him
Local News
top story topical

Wiley Pavilion director heard the gunshots, kept group of teens with him

  • Charlie Specht
  • Updated
  • 0

Cedric Holloway, the director of the Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, was inside the community center with more than a dozen kids and teenagers when they heard gunshots at the nearby supermarket. “It scared the stink out of me,” Holloway said.

'We have bodies down here': Police radio transmissions reveal grim scene at Saturday's mass killing
Crime News
top story topical

'We have bodies down here': Police radio transmissions reveal grim scene at Saturday's mass killing

  • Aaron Besecker
  • Updated
  • 0

Just six minutes after police were first sent to store, a suspect in the horrific mass killing that left 10 people dead was in their custody, according to archived police and firefighter radio transmissions. The transmissions described a grim scene with first-responders discovering more violence had taken place there.

Photos: Police, crowds gather at scene of Tops mass killing
Multimedia
topical top story

Photos: Police, crowds gather at scene of Tops mass killing

  • Derek Gee Mark Mulville
  • Updated
  • 0

Ten people were killed by a gunman dressed in body armor and armed with a high-powered rifle, while three others were wounded – two of them cr…

Racial motives seen in shooting that left 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket
Local News
top story topical

Racial motives seen in shooting that left 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket

  • Stephen T. Watson
  • Updated
  • 0

Stephen Belongia, the special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI Office, said his agents were investigating the mass shooting as a "hate crime" and as an example of "racially motivated violent extremism."

“His brain was developed enough to write an entire manifesto,” he said, noting he cares more about the mental health of those who lost a loved one yesterday.

“Our focus is on the sons, the daughters, the mothers, the fathers … who have lost their loved ones.” Pridgen said. “This is not the time to tear up our own community, because our community did not do this.”

In the middle of Pridgen’s talk, someone rushed in and caused a disturbance, appeared to yell “put down the gun.” They rushed him out and said, “not today.” “Don’t hurt him, just get him the help he needs,” Pridgen said.

After Pridgen, Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin spoke, urging the need to move forward and demand change.

“We need to find and offer a place of peace and refuge,” she said. “Our community will never be the same, and that’s a good thing. … we don’t need to go back.” Said we need to move forward and demand change.

New York Sen. Tim Kennedy said Saturday's attack was motivated by hate.

“We have to take this opportunity to come together as a community,” he said. " … This is not OK in Buffalo. This is not OK in New York. This is not OK in America.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke of the need for healing, and justice, calling for responsible gun laws in the U.S. and the need to come together to have a conversation about hate.

“But after we pray, after we get off our knees, we’ve got to demand change … this was domestic terrorism, plain and simple,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Rep. Brian Higgins took to the stage to express sympathy for the victims.

“These were innocent individuals that did nothing to nobody,” he said. “And their lives were staked out by a hateful individual.”

"The eyes of the nation are on Buffalo today," he added. "Those eyes are filled with tears, but they are also filled with sympathy ... "

Sen. Chuck Schumer appeared via Skype, decrying racism and lamenting the fact that Black American must still confront daily threats against their lives, but he also championed the strength of the community on Buffalo's East Side. He referred to the 18-year-old shooter as an "animal," and that the community must not let him win.

“We must tackle the scourge of gun violence and finally ban the weapons of war from our streets,” Schumer said. “We must address the disturbing reality that the internet and social media enables purveyors of evil to spread their wicked words to poison the minds of others.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he cried until his pillow was wet with tears.

He said he saw retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield at the scene yesterday and asked if he came to help. “Yes, mayor, but I’m looking for my mother,” Whitfield said. His mother, Ruth Whitfield, was one of the victims.

"The heavy hearts that some of have sometimes ... let's let that heaviness go. ... The eyes of the world are watching us. Let's show them what Buffalo is made of."

Coverage of this story is being provided free to all readers. Please support our journalism and the newsroom providing this coverage by subscribing to The Buffalo News.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

