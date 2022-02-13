Gov. Hochul at Buffalo church seeks support in battle against shootings, deaths

Hochul said she would count on support from True Bethel congregants to reduce gun-related deaths and injuries across the state.

“I want you to know I’m committed to fighting gun violence in our streets, and I need you with me. We’re going to take that fight to Albany and say, ‘Every life matters.’ We no longer want to be burying our children from this place or anywhere else in the state of New York,” she said.

Hochul’s first executive budget set aside $224 million to combat gun violence, including increased funding for local law enforcement efforts; $13.1 million to expand the use of state troopers working alongside local police officers; and $25 million for hospital-based and street outreach programs aimed at providing wrap-around services for youth, job-readiness training and work-placement training.