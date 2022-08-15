Gov. Hochul accelerates use of NYPA funds to 'transform' Buffalo's waterfront

The $279 million New York State obtained in a 2005 settlement with the state Power Authority has been doled out in increments through the years.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she is accelerating the pace by obtaining the remaining $54 million now rather than waiting seven years for the last of the funds to roll in.

Hochul, who is up for re-election in 12 weeks, plans to use half those funds toward projects for the Outer Harbor, Canalside, Buffalo Harbor State Park and the DL&W Terminal, along with a study for a Buffalo River trail and parkway conversions on Louisiana and Tifft streets.

Those dollars will be combined with federal infrastructure money and previously committed state and federal funds to pay for the projects.

The governor is expected to announce additional waterfront projects using some or all of the other $27 million from the NYPA settlement later this year.

"Let's get the impact of the money not in 2029, but let's get it today," Hochul said of the NYPA funds while speaking at the Outer Harbor. "You know, I'm really inpatient. I don't know when 2029 is going to get here, and I don't want to wait until then ... You combine it all together and then you have real impact, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

The governor used a similar strategy weeks before the Buffalo mass shooting occurred to address long-delayed East Side projects by committing $225 million in state funds, philanthropic and City of Buffalo dollars.

Projects planned for the Outer Harbor include:

• Splash pad and visitor center with bathrooms at Buffalo Harbor State Park next to the playground, plus playground equipment for children with disabilities. Cost: $25 million.

"People want to feel wet, they want to cool off on a hot day, so what would be more fun than a big splash pad?" It has nothing to do with the fact that I have a new grandbaby," Hochul laughed. "What a magnet this could be."

• Seasonal restaurant with an overlook at Wilkeson Pointe, along with bathrooms and other enhancements. Cost: $10.6 million.

• New entrance for the Bell Slip at the Fuhrmann Boulevard roundabout, with bathrooms and landscape improvements. Cost $5.8 million.

• At Canalside, a three-story brick visitor center by the Commercial Bridge, near the Shark Girl sculpture. Cost. $12.6 million.

The projects "had been in the hopper," but the waterfront agency lacked the funds until now to move more aggressively on them, said Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.

"We're just extremely happy that Gov. Hochul has accelerated these funds, allowing us to move forward along the Buffalo waterfront more quickly," he said.

At her news conference, the governor also promoted previously disclosed plans by the state Department of Transportation to make roadway and safety improvements with waterfront parkways on Tifft Street and Louisiana Street, and road and traffic signal improvements to Milestrip Road.

The improvements for those projects championed by Rep. Brian Higgins involve a new bridge, streetscaping, traffic-calming measures and bike lanes. They were all seen as viable alternative routes to the Skyway when plans were being developed last year to remove it. Cost: $50 million.

Hochul's announcement included investments, some announced before, to reactivate the former Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Terminal, known as the DL&W.

Plans call for a train shed with a new Metro Rail station with rail service extended two blocks from Erie Canal Harbor Station. The funding will cover all phases in reactivating the DL&W as a transportation hub and attraction. That includes rail systems and site work, future mechanical, electrical and plumbing work and a pedestrian bridge to KeyBank Center. A combination of state and federal funds will be used. Cost: $87 million.

Hochul also said she wants to encourage passenger freight ships to dock by the DL&W, bringing more tourist dollars to Buffalo.

The governor said a feasibility study is also planned for the Buffalo Riverwalk – a system of elevated walkways, fishing piers and dock-level promenades developed by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper along the Buffalo River and Kelly Island, with a pedestrian bridge that connects to the Outer Harbor. That project is being aided by the City of Buffalo and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. Cost: $150,000.

"Here's what we need to do: Connect the Outer Harbor with Canalside," Hochul said. "That's the missing link, and we're going to get that done.

"We're going to completely transform our waterfront into a destination for everyone to enjoy, and we're investing now to get these projects off the ground and finished earlier than expected," Hochul said.

Higgins, who was responsible for delivering the 2005 relicensing settlement agreement with NYPA, hailed the governor's decision to secure the remaining NYPA funds now.

"New amenities, enhanced parks and parkways, interconnected trails and the rebirth of the DL&W Terminal are no longer dreams in the distant future, but funded certainties along Canalside and Buffalo's Outer Harbor over the next few years," he said.

Hochul's determination to usher these projects forward followed her pronouncement earlier in the year to "go big or go home" by propelling East Side projects forward that had been in limbo for decades.

The funding she provided included $61 million for Buffalo Central Terminal, $37 million for the Broadway Market and $30 million for the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.