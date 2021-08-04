Gould promoted to Cheektowaga police chief

The Cheektowaga Town Board has appointed Brian J. Gould as the town's new police chief.
Board members at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon promoted Gould, 45, to succeed Chief Michael J. Sliwinski, who died of a heart attack July 17 at the age of 55.
Gould will earn $137,921 annually as chief, according to Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski.
"I think there was no better choice," she said earlier this week.
The 21-year Cheektowaga police veteran had served as assistant police chief since February 2020, when he was promoted from captain. He also is a 25-year volunteer firefighter in the town and a former president of the Cheektowaga Central School Board.
Gould ran for the Democratic Party nomination for Erie County sheriff in the June primary, but despite having the endorsement of party leaders, he was defeated by Kimberly Beaty, public safety director at Canisius College.
Benczkowski said town officials are leaning toward not appointing an assistant police chief to replace Gould and, instead, retaining an additional police captain, as was the practice prior to 2014.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com
