Gould promoted to Cheektowaga police chief

The Cheektowaga Town Board has appointed Brian J. Gould as the town's new police chief.

Board members at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon promoted Gould, 45, to succeed Chief Michael J. Sliwinski, who died of a heart attack July 17 at the age of 55.

Gould will earn $137,921 annually as chief, according to Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski.

"I think there was no better choice," she said earlier this week.

The 21-year Cheektowaga police veteran had served as assistant police chief since February 2020, when he was promoted from captain. He also is a 25-year volunteer firefighter in the town and a former president of the Cheektowaga Central School Board.