GOP's Wilson campaigns on his electability in Democratic NY: 'None of the other guys running can win'

Harry Wilson is once again crisscrossing New York State in a major political campaign, just like in 2010 during his unsuccessful Republican effort for comptroller.

Sure, he acknowledges, he lost that race to Democrat Thomas P. DiNapoli. But he quickly notes the 4 percentage points by which he was defeated – the closest any Republican has come to winning statewide since Gov. George E. Pataki's last victory in 2002. Now, as he ramps up his campaign for governor – first against three opponents in the GOP primary and he hopes against incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul in the general election – Wilson said only he can pull off a Republican victory in ultra-Democratic New York.

"As I thought about it ... I basically said none of the other guys running can win, and I asked if starting late, could I win both a primary and a general election," he said. "It was clear to me there was a path for both."

Wilson is now simultaneously charging down both those paths. In Buffalo on Friday, he continued meeting with key supporters as the June 28 Republican primary approaches. He is now engaged in a four-way contest some say might never have materialized had he entered the race in 2021, when Republican leaders were practically camped out on his Westchester County lawn begging him to enter the race for governor.

They recognized his credible effort against DiNapoli, his upstate roots in Johnstown, his American success story as a son of Greek immigrants climbing to Wall Street heights, and his non-politician status. But Wilson declined because of pressing business interests he recently inherited, the same business interests that forged his reputation for turning around troubled companies and that made him a multimillionaire.

So when early this year Wilson finally entered the race, party leaders had already turned to Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County as their endorsed candidate. Now Wilson competes against Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani for the Republican line.

"For some reason party leaders always thought I was the best candidate," Wilson says now, "I hope the voters do too."

Wilson said the same skills that made him successful in business will serve New York, which he calls a troubled state. He can easily trim the state budget by $25 billion, he said, with his same techniques that turned around troubled companies. While some have criticized his techniques for cutting workers' jobs and benefits, he has always argued his methods ultimately save companies.

"It would be very easy for me not to do any of this stuff. I love my business, I love my family. I've been blessed," he said Friday in an interview with The Buffalo News. "But I have a certain set of God-given gifts, and I can really fix complicated situations. I don't think there is any better way to give back than to use those gifts to fix New York State."

After his 12-year absence from politics, Wilson is returning in a big way. Ubiquitous on television, his ads hammer away at Hochul and Zeldin – often pasting their images alongside former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. In the primary alone, he has pledged to spend $10 million of his own money, with more to come should he prevail on June 28.

Now he talks about freedom and his ideas of limited government; opportunity, primarily by addressing the many problems of public schools; and safety. He calls the spike in crime across the state a failure of the government's top responsibility of providing for its citizens' safety.

Even as debate now rages following recent shooting massacres in Buffalo and in Texas, Wilson digs in against weakening the Second Amendment. He rejects "politicians who go to their corners;" Democrats who want "to take away law abiding citizens' gun rights, or Republicans who take the position that red flags are not necessary at all."

"We've got to understand why not?" he said of red flag laws that have failed to identify the mentally ill and others who pose a genuine gun threat. "We need common sense evaluations to make sure people who might be threats are dealt with proactively."

Wilson insists that cutting unnecessary pork barrel projects from the budget would result in a historic tax cut, estimating that New Yorkers could save $3,000 annually. It's no coincidence, he said, that many of the projects Hochul now announces across the state follow her record period of campaign fundraising during budget formation.

"She basically saw it as an opportunity to give out political favors," he says. "I think that is corrupt. I think taking taxpayer money to essentially buy support to make her election more likely is inherently a problem."

His view of the budget, he said, is to adhere to the state's "core mission" of "facilitating the quality of life for people across the state" and "set the stage" for successful businesses and job creation.

Wilson continues his upstate swing today with stops in Rochester and Central New York.

