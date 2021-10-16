GOP seeks to break Democrats' lock on Amherst Town Board

"I fell on my sword for the good of the city," DiPasquale said. Kulpa declined comment on his opponent's employment history.

Campaign finance records show a wide gap in the amount of money the two supervisor candidates have raised. Kulpa this year has raised just over $85,000 through the beginning of this month, on top of $2,300 he carried into 2021, with many donations from political allies, lawyers, developers, and current and former town employees.

DiPasquale, however, had taken in just $3,250, saying he's had to run a "grassroots" campaign as a result.

+3 Will an all-Democratic Town Board favor development in Amherst? Developers and members of the business community are absorbing the election results from Erie County’s most populous suburb, where the five-member town board will be all Democrats come Jan. 1.

Debates over parkland dominate discourse

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In terms of issues dominating discussion in Amherst, at the top are two controversial proposals over the future of parkland in the town.

The Amherst Central Park concept has stirred up controversy, with critics objecting to the town's sale of public land near its Northtown Center to make way for a medical office building and parking lot. Democrats insist the cost of building new, upgraded athletic fields to replace those lost, along with future public improvements, will be covered by new revenue generated by this and other private development in the area.

Still, opponents remain skeptical.