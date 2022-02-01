GOP lambastes 'gerrymandering' of state districts, promises lawsuit

That panel, made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, deadlocked, and the responsibility shifted to lawmakers in Albany, where Democrats control both the Assembly and State Senate.

"Democrats’ closed door map making is a shameless, partisan example of gerrymandering at its worst," said Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt of North Tonawanda. "We anticipate a court challenge, and are confident that a challenge will ultimately be successful."

State Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy said the plan subverts the intent of the 2014 amendment.

"If allowed to stand, these lines will draw a stake through the heart of democracy and put their one-party supermajority rule on steroids," he said, "albeit ensuring New York’s total and permanent destruction.”

And Jesse Prieto, executive director of the Erie County Republican Party, called the maps a "heinous attempt at legalizing rigged elections by gerrymandering towns."