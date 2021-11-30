GOP effort to slash Erie County tax levy fails as Democrats opt for a smaller cut

"We don't know what we're facing – none of us do," Baskin said. Referring to the minority caucus' argument that the county is seeing a once-in-a-generation influx of new federal revenue and surplus money, she said, "What generation has ever seen the impact of Covid the way that we have, fiscally, health-wise, community-wise? It's not the year to get super, super fancy with putting the county in a position where we couldn't recover from a financial crisis."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Sign of economic recovery: Proposed Erie County budget has pre-pandemic revenues, spending County Executive Mark Poloncarz's budget allocates millions in new grants to support businesses and struggling families; earmarks millions more for major roads, buildings and parks projects; reinvests higher sales tax revenue; and creates more county jobs.

Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca, said he never shut the door on compromise. He faulted the Democratic majority for bowing to political pressure from the county executive and making no effort to defend or explain their budget package on the floor.

Under the Democratic budget amendments, the county property tax rate would fall to $4.31 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the lowest rate since at least 1960. But because of rising property values, new development, and state tax adjustments that vary from by municipality, the county's overall property tax collections have been rising every year, even as tax rates have fallen.

Baskin criticized the minority caucus for not submitting any grant allocations for community and nonprofit organizations in their own districts. That harms their constituents, she said.