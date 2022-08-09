GOP chorus against FBI search of Trump home has an unlikely ally: Andrew Cuomo

It's a pretty sure bet that as New York Republicans and Conservatives denounced the FBI on Tuesday for searching former President Donald Trump's Florida home, they never expected the unlikely agreement of Andrew M. Cuomo.

The former governor joined the chorus of GOP outrage expressed via press conferences and tweets at FBI agents swarming over Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday but from his own – and different – perspective. As Republican congressional candidates like Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino of the 23rd District lambasted "banana republic" tactics, Cuomo worried the action will backfire on his own Democrats.

"DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives," he said on Twitter, "or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations."

Cuomo's worries seemed to coincide with the criticism of Langworthy, who summoned reporters to a downtown press conference. He noted reports of "cocktail napkins, phone lists and birthday dinner menus" as items seized in the action, claimed – without proof – that President Biden approved the move, and promised to oppose alleged FBI overreach if elected to Congress.

"Now, as President Trump has signaled he is likely to run for election again, and Republicans are looking at a huge red wave in this mid-term election," Langworthy said, "Biden's Department of Justice raids the home of his likely, top political opponent.

"In Biden's America," he added, "the FBI raids our home over a cocktail napkin."

Langworthy, running in a Western New York/Southern Tier district which Trump won by 20 points in 2020, called Democrats "the party of tyranny and police state tactics" as he also blasted the administration's plan to hire 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents.

"Trump always said it best when he said 'They're coming after me because I'm standing up for you,' " he said.

Paladino joined in the chorus, tweeting his criticism of the FBI under a Biden administration and also invoking Trump's name.

"The leadership of the FBI, under the Biden administration, has attacked parents but done nothing as crime skyrockets in our streets," he said. "President Trump is a friend, and I will stand by him.

"When elected to Congress, I will work to save this nation from these disordered government agencies' attack on citizens' right," he added.

State Conservative Chairman Gerard Kassar also joined the chorus, issuing a statement saying the FBI should have "a damn good reason" to "invade the home of a former President of the United States."

Meanwhile, Paladino on Tuesday received the endorsement of former gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino, a one-time Westchester County executive. He also told former Trump aide Steve Bannon on his "War Room" podcast that he will introduce resolutions on his first day in Congress to impeach Biden, Homeland Security Secretary Antonio Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland.