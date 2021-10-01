GOP blasts Ken-Ton schools union email backing Democrats

Tonawanda Republicans are crying foul after the head of the union representing Ken-Ton support staff used the district's email system to send a note to his members encouraging them to back two Democrats running for the Town Board.
President Josh Frasier wrote to the nearly 700 members of the Kenmore-Tonawanda School Employees Association last week to urge them to support Councilwoman Jill O'Malley and Gina Santa Maria, a candidate for an open Town Board seat, because of their record on public education. O'Malley is a former Ken-Ton School Board president and Santa Maria is the district clerk and assistant to Superintendent Sabatino Cimato.
But Frasier sent the message from his school email address to his members' school email addresses, a violation of rules governing the use of district technology resources. He told The Buffalo News it was an inadvertent mistake that he would not repeat.
"This appears to have been a major oversight by me and, to be honest, a big learning experience, also," Frasier said in an email.
Town GOP officials, including their own slate of candidates for Town Board, blasted the email as inappropriate and questioned why they weren't given a chance to win the union's political support.
"The misuse of district resources, combined with an unfair vetting process, is appalling," Tonawanda Republican Chairman Matthew Braun said in a statement.
Frasier is head of the union representing the workers who drive and repair buses, prepare and serve food and maintain buildings and grounds within the Ken-Ton district. Teachers in the district are represented by a different union, the Kenmore Teachers Association.
Frasier said KTSEA has about 680 members, but noted not every member is a Tonawanda resident eligible to vote in town elections.
He sent the email with the subject line "!!District Residents!!" at about 1 p.m. Sept. 20.
Frasier began by reminding members the union is not affiliated with a political action committee and does not make contributions to candidates for office. However, he wrote, it's important to elect "pro-public education" candidates to the Ken-Ton School Board and the Tonawanda Town Board.
"With that said, there is an election approaching for the Town Board that will see two familiar faces vying for positions," he wrote. "Both of these candidates are huge proponents of our district and community."
Support Local Journalism
He then provided additional background on O'Malley and Santa Maria, both Democrats, and provided links to their campaign websites for members to get candidate signs to display on their lawns.
"The district email I had used when I had sent out the information is the most efficient way, and really the only way, to communicate information to the membership effectively," Frasier said in an email to The News. "I do not wish to single out or support candidates of one political affiliation or another. I only wanted to relay information for our district resident members to utilize if they wish."
But Frasier said he understands, in hindsight, how his message could be "misinterpreted."
"Moving forward anything that could be even remotely political, or taken as such, will be conveyed using an alternative platform," Frasier said.
Spokesman Patrick Fanelli said the district wasn't aware of the email until contacted by a reporter for this article.
"The Ken-Ton School District has a written policy informing employees of their obligations regarding the use of district email services. From time to time, the district reminds all of our employees of their obligations under this policy, and the district did so again this week," Fanelli said in a statement. "For privacy reasons, the district would not be able to discuss any particular personnel matter publicly."
Braun said a union member, unsolicited, provided a copy of the email to town Republicans. He then shared the note with The News.
Democrats hold all five seats on the Town Board. O'Malley, appointed to her seat in January, is running for re-election, as is Councilwoman Shannon Patch. Santa Maria is seeking the seat of Councilman John Bargnesi Jr., who is barred by term limits from running for re-election.
The Republican contenders are Caren Paterniti, Scott Marciszewski and Steve Brown.
“Under no circumstance is it right to use school district time and resources to promote any political candidate for office," Braun wrote. "That is exactly what happened here. Beyond that, why were the Republican candidates not given an opportunity to express their support for public education? All three of my candidates graduated from Ken-Ton schools.”
Frasier said he would have considered including Republicans in the email but, as far as he knows, they've never contacted him.
"We do everything we can as a support staff union to stay out of politics with this large and diverse organization," he said. "I have inadvertently put us right into the middle of it, it seems. I am extremely regretful of that now."