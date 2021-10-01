GOP blasts Ken-Ton schools union email backing Democrats

Frasier is head of the union representing the workers who drive and repair buses, prepare and serve food and maintain buildings and grounds within the Ken-Ton district. Teachers in the district are represented by a different union, the Kenmore Teachers Association.

Frasier said KTSEA has about 680 members, but noted not every member is a Tonawanda resident eligible to vote in town elections.

He sent the email with the subject line "!!District Residents!!" at about 1 p.m. Sept. 20.

Frasier began by reminding members the union is not affiliated with a political action committee and does not make contributions to candidates for office. However, he wrote, it's important to elect "pro-public education" candidates to the Ken-Ton School Board and the Tonawanda Town Board.

"With that said, there is an election approaching for the Town Board that will see two familiar faces vying for positions," he wrote. "Both of these candidates are huge proponents of our district and community."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

He then provided additional background on O'Malley and Santa Maria, both Democrats, and provided links to their campaign websites for members to get candidate signs to display on their lawns.