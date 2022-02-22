Goodbye, break. Hello again, winter.

The break part of this week’s winter break is over. The winter part is coming back.

Those streams that overflowed when temperatures climbed into the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday, prompting flood watches, will settle back between their banks after a cold front arrives Wednesday and the temperature plunges well below freezing.

Those ugly gray snowbanks beaten down by the rain will get a fresh coat of white, courtesy of snow showers Wednesday and more widespread snow Thursday night and Friday.

There’s even the promise of a little bright February sun. That will come Thursday, when forecasters say the cold snap will ease up briefly before a second arctic front moves in.

The change in the weather will be noticeable Wednesday. It will feel appreciably colder, thanks to winds gusting 25 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service predicts, and temperatures will fall throughout the day, bottoming out in the lower teens overnight. Morning rain is expected to quickly turn into snow showers.