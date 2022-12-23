 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golf dome in Clarence collapses in blizzard

Wehrle Golf Dome is reborn (copy)

"The Dome, itself, did collapse," said Kim Hammerl, owner of Local Grille @ The Dome

The Dome, formerly known as the Wehrle Golf Dome, on Wehrle Drive in Clarence collapsed in Friday's blizzard, according to the owner of a business inside the complex.

"The Dome, itself, did collapse," said Kim Hammerl, owner of Local Grille @ The Dome.

"We believe the structure of the building, with the restaurant and the golf shop, is still intact, and the restaurant, hopefully, will be able to reopen sooner than later," Hammerl added. 

She stressed that the damage to the structure is not irreparable.

"It'll be back up and running as soon as they get it repaired, and they're hoping that is going to be sooner than later," Hammerl said.

"Hopefully, the community will gather together and still support the small businesses in that complex until the dome is up and ready to go," she added.

Snow is blown by the wind on Main Street in Buffalo on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
