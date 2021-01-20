 Skip to main content
Gold Wynn Residential buys two Delaware rowhouses
487-489 Delaware

The rowhouses at 487-489 Delaware Ave.

The Toronto real estate investors who already snapped up a host of properties from Tony Kissling and Nick Sinatra have gobbled up two more of Buffalo's well-known Midway rowhouses on Delaware Avenue.

Gold Wynn Residential USA – owned by brothers Jeffrey, Leslie and Paul Wynn – paid $825,000 through Gold Wynn Deco to acquire the brownstones at 487 and 489 Delaware.

Between them, the two neighboring three-story buildings include eight luxury apartments and a retail space that houses Tres Beau Interiors, an antique and design store. All the units are occupied.

Gold Wynn previously purchased one of the other rowhouses at 479 Delaware as part of its acquisition of the Kissling Interests portfolio in January 2019, and Jeff Wynn said he plans to refurbish his two newest acquisitions just as he did with the earlier one.

"I'll refurbish it to its period details ... to bring it back to the way it was," he said, citing the interiors, common areas and skylights, as well as the exterior. "It's not too bad inside, but it needs to be returned to what it used to be. It was maintained nicely, but over many years and multiple owners, it's lost its embellishments."

Jeff Wynn

Jeffrey Wynn, of Gold Wynn Residential, in the lobby of Cathedral Place at 298 Main St. in Buffalo.

The properties had been owned by Mark Jaworski, through his Brownstones Delaware. They were part of a cluster of four properties – including 481 and 483 Delaware – that totaled 20,172 square feet on an acre of land, and were marketed for sale by Gregory Zadrozny of Hanna Commercial Real Estate.

The buildings date back to 1890.

"I love these buildings," Wynn said. "I've always eyed the Midway because it's so architecturally significant for the City of Buffalo."

The Midway – so named because it was supposed to be halfway between Niagara Square and Forest Lawn Cemetery – consists of one long city block of rowhouses designed by multiple architects on the site of the former Cornell Lead Works. Such buildings are common in more expensive East Coast cities, but Buffalo's elite preferred the larger mansions on bigger properties down the street.

"This is special for me," Wynn said. "The brownstones are just some of the most beautiful buildings in the city. It's an honor to own three of them. They're just gems."

Gold Wynn now owns nearly 2,000 apartments in the Buffalo area, plus more than 300,000 square feet of commercial space in properties like Cathedral Place on Main Street and 69 Delaware near Niagara Square, after spending millions of dollars on purchases in the last few years.

"I'm a Buffalo booster, and we're looking for more in the future," Wynn said, citing aspirations for a ground-up development project in the city.

