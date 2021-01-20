Gold Wynn Residential buys two Delaware rowhouses

The Toronto real estate investors who already snapped up a host of properties from Tony Kissling and Nick Sinatra have gobbled up two more of Buffalo's well-known Midway rowhouses on Delaware Avenue.

Gold Wynn Residential USA – owned by brothers Jeffrey, Leslie and Paul Wynn – paid $825,000 through Gold Wynn Deco to acquire the brownstones at 487 and 489 Delaware.

Between them, the two neighboring three-story buildings include eight luxury apartments and a retail space that houses Tres Beau Interiors, an antique and design store. All the units are occupied.

Gold Wynn previously purchased one of the other rowhouses at 479 Delaware as part of its acquisition of the Kissling Interests portfolio in January 2019, and Jeff Wynn said he plans to refurbish his two newest acquisitions just as he did with the earlier one.

"I'll refurbish it to its period details ... to bring it back to the way it was," he said, citing the interiors, common areas and skylights, as well as the exterior. "It's not too bad inside, but it needs to be returned to what it used to be. It was maintained nicely, but over many years and multiple owners, it's lost its embellishments."