GO Buffalo Niagara is inviting the public to celebrate Parking Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday by transforming a parking spot in downtown Buffalo into a community gathering space.

The spot chosen for this year is 74-50 Niagara St., right by Franklin Street off of Niagara Square.

Thursday's event by GO Buffalo Niagara, a program of GObike Buffalo, is slated to include a mini photo booth and performances by Jenuine Cello from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

GObike’s communications director, Kevin Heffernan, said this year's event will introduce new programs that incentivize Buffalo residents to rely less on private cars and to carpool or use the public transit system.

Last year, GO Buffalo Niagara drew about 50 people to a parking spot at Grant and Lafayette streets where they listened to music, had coffee and snacks and played games.