Carol-Jo Pope was overcome with emotion when the Orchard Park Town Board voted unanimously in favor of No Mow May and encouraged residents not to cut their lawns next month.

"I’ve been crying," Pope told board members after they approved the measure Wednesday night. "Thank you so much. On behalf of the Orchard Park Garden Club, go bees!"

Pope has been a vocal proponent of No Mow May, an initiative to create habitat and food sources for bees and other early pollinators by not cutting lawns for a month.

She was disappointed when the Garden Club approached the Orchard Park Village Board weeks ago about waiving the village code that prevents overgrowth of brush, grass and weeds.

The village decided to allow property owners to not cut a 2-foot-by-2-foot section of their lawns in May. Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton said there were concerns about rodents and ticks, and owners not being able to easily cut the lawn at the end of the month.

The setback did not deter the Garden Club from approaching the town.

The Town Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to waive the town code that requires residents to keep grass no higher than 10 inches.

"We hope this resolution will promote biodiversity, support our local ecosystems and encourage community participation in environmental initiatives," the board said in its resolution.

Town Councilman Conor Flynn, who sponsored the resolution, was quick to point out that homeowners do not have to participate in No Mow May, and are free to mow their lawns during the month.