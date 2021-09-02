GM Tonawanda plant to make temporary layoffs due to chip shortage

About 350 to 400 workers at General Motors' Town of Tonawanda engine plant will be temporarily laid off next week as the automaker scales back vehicle production due to an ongoing microchip shortage.

Most hourly workers on the plant's Generation V and HD assembly line will be affected by the temporary layoff, said Wence Valentin III, president of UAW Local 774, which represents hourly workers at the site.

The plant's skilled trades workers, most of its machine floor material handling workers and large-gas engine assembly line workers will be working next week, he said.

GM announced it will cut production at most of its North American assembly plants this month. The cutback in output has a ripple effect on the Tonawanda plant, which supplies engines to a variety of GM vehicles.

“These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing Covid 19-related restrictions," GM said in a statement.

Valentin said the temporary layoff at the Tonawanda plant underscores the need to bring back domestic production.