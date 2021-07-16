GM Lockport rides wave of demand for trucks, SUVs

"A lot of the skill sets that I've kind of built on here really came from my experiences in the Corps, as a corporal," said Lasher, who now lives in Niagara Falls.

He mentioned integrity and tactfulness as two examples.

"In the Marine Corps, we call them core competencies or leadership traits," he said. "It's almost plug and play with GM's behaviors."

Lasher said he remembers when the Lockport plant's workforce was much bigger long ago. But he is encouraged to see the site hiring.

"You always want to be with a company that's kind of rising up," he said. "That's what it feels like we're doing here. We just keeping adding and adding. Ever since I've been here, nothing's been taken away, we're just building and building."

Hesch said the plant is looking for new hires with a "team mentality." But a manufacturing background isn't a necessity.

"We have a pretty robust training plan," he said. "We'll train anybody that is interested in coming here to work."

Krystal Black was working two jobs, at a restaurant and a grocery store, before she was hired at GM Lockport. The Cheektowaga resident is a team leader, responsible for an area with 11 employees.