GM Lockport rides wave of demand for trucks, SUVs
GM Lockport rides wave of demand for trucks, SUVs

Daniel Hesch

Daniel Hesch, chief engineer at the General Motors Components Holdings plant in Lockport. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee

These are busy times at General Motors' Components Holdings plant in Lockport.

On the floor, workers were churning out radiators and other heat exchanger parts for vehicles as GM tries to keep pace with strong orders for trucks and SUVs.

Roped-off areas are designated for an anticipated increase in production volume – from a GM plant in Oshawa, Ont. – restarting vehicle assembly within a few months.

Elsewhere in the Upper Mountain Road complex, candidates were applying for 100 jobs that the company is filling.

The signs are encouraging for a manufacturing plant that is a mainstay of the Buffalo Niagara region's economy. In the past, the plant has faced questions about its prospects during turbulent times.

But now, its focus is on the present and the future.

"To me, this is an exciting time," said Daniel Hesch, chief engineer at the Lockport site. "Business is very good. We are bringing in new work and new programs constantly.

"Oshawa is restarting and we're picking up that business in the fall, so it's a really exciting time to be part of that. We're headed in a really good, positive direction."

GM Lockport

A worker uses a hand crane to lift assembled radiators onto a rack as they come off the line at the GM Lockport plant. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Keeping up

The auto industry is struggling to keep up with orders for new cars and trucks. That demand flows down to plants like GM's in Lockport, which churn out essential parts for a wide variety of vehicles and factories.

About 75% of the plant's product output goes to trucks and SUVs, which are fueling GM's sales. Parts shipped from Lockport go into vehicles including the Silverado, Sierra, Yukon and Tahoe.

"Anything that is a heat exchanger in function, we can make here," Hesch said. "What we like to say here about Lockport is, every full size truck that's made within GM has a part that comes out of Lockport."

The Lockport plant has 1,511 hourly and salaried employees. The plant reported state wages of $95.5 million in 2020, reflecting its powerful economic impact. The hourly workers are represented by United Auto Workers Local 686, and the UAW's national contract with GM runs until September 2023.

To help keep up with its growing production needs, the Lockport site just held a two-day career fair. The plant is filling 80 temporary production jobs – a mix of full- and part-time positions – and 20 group leader jobs, which are salaried, full-time permanent positions.

Job openings

GM Lockport is filling about 100 jobs. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

"We have a bigger need to bring people on than we've been able to find through the traditional means, so we're trying to reach out to the community and get some help," Hesch said.

GM is recruiting at a time when there is fierce competition among employers for new hires. GM's production jobs have a base pay of $16.67 per hour, with the potential of those temporary workers eventually being converted to permanent status, if such positions become available.

Variety of backgrounds

Hesch has worked at the Lockport site for 35 years, watching its identity change from GM, to Delphi, and back to GM again.

He is a third-generation employee at the plant. But not everyone working at GM Lockport has his manufacturing pedigree.

"We have some longtime veterans that have been here 20-plus years," he said. "But we also have a large population that's younger and newer."

Chad Lasher, 29, is one of the newcomers. He joined GM Lockport about two years ago.

The Wilson native served in the Marine Corps for four years. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California and rose to the rank of corporal. After leaving the Marines, Lasher attended college, but found it wasn't for him. Then he was hired at GM Lockport as a group leader, where he leads 55 to 65 employees. His area produces air conditioning condensers for the Silverado 1500.

Lasher said he sees crossover between his time in the service and at GM.

"A lot of the skill sets that I've kind of built on here really came from my experiences in the Corps, as a corporal," said Lasher, who now lives in Niagara Falls. 

He mentioned integrity and tactfulness as two examples.

"In the Marine Corps, we call them core competencies or leadership traits," he said. "It's almost plug and play with GM's behaviors."

Lasher said he remembers when the Lockport plant's workforce was much bigger long ago. But he is encouraged to see the site hiring.

"You always want to be with a company that's kind of rising up," he said. "That's what it feels like we're doing here. We just keeping adding and adding. Ever since I've been here, nothing's been taken away, we're just building and building."

Hesch said the plant is looking for new hires with a "team mentality." But a manufacturing background isn't a necessity.

"We have a pretty robust training plan," he said. "We'll train anybody that is interested in coming here to work."

Krystal Black

Team leader Krystal Black on the factory floor at the GM Lockport plant. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Krystal Black was working two jobs, at a restaurant and a grocery store, before she was hired at GM Lockport. The Cheektowaga resident is a team leader, responsible for an area with 11 employees.

Working as a cook turned out to be good preparation for her GM job, which has her constantly on the go and handling a variety of tasks.

Black applied to GM on the suggestion of a friend and joined in 2013.

"I like that that the days go by fast because I'm always busy and I'm moving around," she said.

More work

New work and new investment are the lifeblood of manufacturing plants. So the Lockport site welcomed the news that GM will restart production at a vehicle assembly plant in Oshawa that has been closed since 2019. New trucks made at that plant will use parts supplied by GM Lockport.

Michael DeLucas, president of UAW Local 686, said the plant's workload is "healthy across the board."

And the new hiring is a positive sign, he said. "it just shows we have some growth going on."

Hesch said the Lockport site "has been a Western New York staple for over 100 years."

"We're stable," he said. "We're very integrated into the GM corporation."

Hesch said one of the selling points of working at the plant is the opportunity to move around to different positions, without ever leaving: "We have a saying that you can come for a job and stay for a career if you want."

Matt Glynn

