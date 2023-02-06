Hourly workers at General Motors and Ford Motor Co. will soon receive thousands of dollars in profit-sharing checks.

The payouts will benefit workers at GM's plants in Lockport and the Town of Tonawanda, and at Ford's plant in Hamburg.

Eligible GM workers represented by the United Auto Workers will receive pretax profit-sharing checks of up to $12,750, a record-high amount.

About 1,900 workers at GM's two local plants are eligible for profit-sharing checks, with the individual amounts depending on the number of hours worked, said Sarah McDonough, a GM spokeswoman.

GM workers will get the bonuses as part of their Feb. 24 paychecks.

At Ford, eligible UAW members will receive profit-sharing checks of $9,176. Ford does not provide a plant-specific breakdown of how many workers are eligible for its payments, but the Hamburg stamping plant has about 700 hourly workers.

Profit-sharing payments are part of the UAW's labor contracts with GM and Ford. Autoworkers receive $1,000 for each $1 billion in North American profits recorded by their employer, before interest and taxes. GM earned about $13 billion in North America last year. Ford Earned pre-tax profits of $9.2 billion in North America.

Last year, hourly workers at GM received profit-sharing checks of up to $10,250, while Ford workers received an average of $7,377.