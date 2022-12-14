 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Giveaway of men's clothing for the holidays planned Sunday and Monday

"Suit Up for the Holidays," a giveaway of free men's clothing, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday and from noon to 6 p.m. Monday in the Rev. Dr. Bennett W. Smith Sr. Family Life Center, 833 Michigan Ave.

Organizers of the event are Dewitt Lee III of St. Brian Clothiers, Michael Norwood of the Buffalo Black Billion, Casimiro Rodriguez of the Hispanic Heritage Council and Christopher Billoni of Colvin Cleaners.

The giveaway, which includes men's suits, blazers, shirts, ties and dress shoes, will continue until supplies run out.

New and gently used men's dress shoes of all sizes are still needed. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Back to Basics Ministries, 1370 William St., and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Community Church, 62 Virginia St.

