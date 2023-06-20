Alison Wilcox, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Western New York since 2019, will leave that post Aug. 1 for a new position, the organization's board of directors announced.

Javeena Edwards, the current chief financial officer, will serve as interim CEO while a search is conducted for a successor.

Wilcox will become CEO of Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne, which was founded in 1992 by philanthropist Charles R. Wood and actor Paul Newman to provide specialized programs for children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses. She had worked with the Girls Scouts for 11 years.

In a statement, Dr. Lynn M. Lubecki, president of the Girl Scout organization's board of directors, said that "major strides (were made) during Alison’s tenure, including a strategic partnership with Innova Girls Academy, the first Girl Scout Academy in New York State opening in Rochester this fall, and a focus on long-range property stewardship, making several capital improvements and completing a master plan for our four camp properties."

She added, "Alison’s vision for a better workplace resulted in a compensation study for our employees and flexible work options that are so critical to gender equity."