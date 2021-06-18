 Skip to main content
Girl, 15, rescued after falling into 250-foot gorge
A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday night with several injuries after falling into a 250-foot gorge in the Town of Perry, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services. 

She was rescued by the Wyoming Rope Rescue Team and then taken via Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. She had head, arm and leg injuries. Her condition was unknown, Wyoming County Fire/EMS Coordinator William Streicher said Friday morning.

A rescue operation lasting five hours at 7536 Handley Road began with a call just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday that the girl had fallen over the edge of the gorge and was at the bottom with injuries. 

The rope rescue team and firefighters also assisted two others to safety, a 15-year-old female companion who was stranded part-way down the gorge as well as a family member who became stranded when they tried to help. Neither was injured.   

Perry and Perry Center firefighters responded; one firefighter received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

